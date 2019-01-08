'Historic Moment': After Ballot Measure Victory Repeals Jim Crow Law, Voting Rights Restored for 1.4M Ex-Felons in Florida

Voting rights activists on Tuesday celebrated what the ACLU of Florida called "the single-biggest enfranchisement of voting rights since passage of the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution" as an estimated 1.4 million people who completed felony sentences regained the right to vote—the result of a ballot measure victory in November that repealed "one of the country's worst Jim Crow laws."

Starting today, 1.4 million Floridians with completed sentences will be able to register to vote, the single-biggest enfranchisement of voting rights since passage of the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Your voice, your vote! Find out more at https://t.co/d14jYsuJOO pic.twitter.com/718IqTmqO4 — ACLU of Florida (@ACLUFL) January 8, 2019

Under the voter-approved amendment to the Florida constitution, ex-felons—or returning citizens, a term that some prefer—who reside in the state and have completed their sentence, including parole and probation, can register to vote either at their county's elections office or online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov. The restoration of voting rights does not extend to those convicted of murder or felony sex crimes.

What it is all about!! David Ayala lost his right to vote before he was even eligible to vote. This is why on January 8th it will be a day he will never forget. #OUTVOTEOURVOICE #Amendment4 pic.twitter.com/TQaUZ9kuoi — Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (@FLRightsRestore) January 5, 2019

In an op-ed for the Orlando Sentinel on Monday, Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, which led the grassroots movement to get Amendment 4 on the ballot, reflected on his "front-row seat to witness a great moment in Florida's and America's history; a moment that everyone should reflect on and appreciate," and detailed plans to be "one of the first people at my local supervisor of elections office when their doors open in the morning," accompanied by his family.

Meade acknowledged his "joy and reverence" over his restored rights but also noted frustration that has followed the November victory, due largely to commentary by right-wing state officials, writing:

This is an historic moment so it is understandable that, along with great excitement, there has been a little confusion. However, when I register to vote, I will be doing so fully expecting every state officer, public servant, and citizen of Florida to abide by the rule of law and ensure that this new constitutional right is not infringed upon, and that the process of issuing my voter information card will not be hindered nor delayed.

Sharing Meade's piece on Twitter, Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, called Amendment 4 "a victory for democracy, one where all citizens deserve second chances and the right to vote."

FLORIDA: The day is here! Today more than 1M American citizens formerly disenfranchised b/c of a felony conviction are able to register and vote.#Amendment4 is a victory for democracy, one where all citizens deserve second chances and the right to vote.https://t.co/nJD23OnRdt — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) January 8, 2019

Meade's op-ed came as organizers encouraged felons who are eligible to register as soon as they can, especially considering that last month, as Washington Post explained,

Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis (R) backed a delay so that lawmakers could consider how ex-felons' registration should be implemented. To many, the timing is suspect: The legislature does not convene until March, but municipal elections in Florida begin in February. All Democratic candidates running for statewide office in November endorsed the amendment. Republican candidates largely did not, including DeSantis and Gov. Rick Scott (R), who beat incumbent Bill Nelson (D) in the U.S. Senate race.

While no such delay has materialized yet, those who fought for Amendment 4—which was approved by nearly 65 percent of voters—insist that "the amendment was written to be self-executing," as Neil Volz, political director of the bipartisan Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, told the Post. Volz, who is now eligible to register in Florida's Lee County, added, "My supervisor of elections assured me that my registration form will be accepted."

TODAY: Florida's #Amendment4 is in full effect, and 1.4 million people with a past felony conviction can now register to vote. If you encounter obstacles to registration, call 1-877-MY-VOTE-0. A cadre of lawyers stand ready to ensure your constitutional right to vote is upheld. pic.twitter.com/FPH5Xim2FQ — Democracy Awakening (@DemAwakening) January 8, 2019

As returning citizens fill out registrations, though, a report from The Intercept on Tuesday suggests the fight may not be over just yet.

1.4 Million Floridians Get Their Voting Rights Back Today, Whether Republicans Like It or Not #LetMyPeopleVote https://t.co/4mJpySIwpu — Advancement Project national office (@adv_project) January 8, 2019

Responding to a request for comment on confusion over Amendment 4's implementation in light of DeSantis' support for a delay, the Florida Department of State said in a statement that the amendment takes effect Tuesday, but that the department "will abide by any future direction from the Executive Clemency Board or the Florida Legislature regarding necessary action or implementing legislation to ensure full compliance with the law."

"They're trying to circumvent the will of the voter by put up all these roadblocks," Melba Pearson, deputy director of the ACLU of Florida, told the Wall Street Journal of Republican opposition to allowing the amendment to be implemented on Tuesday without additional legislation. Pearson also promised the legal advocacy group is prepared to go to court if election officials fail to comply with the measure.