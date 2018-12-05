Published on
by

Trump Lawyer and Cybersecurity Adviser Rudy Giuliani Accuses Twitter of 'Invading' His Account After Typing Error Results in Anti-Trump Website Link

"Giuliani spent 16 years as a security consultant and was originally brought on to the Trump team as a cybersecurity adviser. Be terrified."

by
0 Comments

Rudy Giuliani inadvertently created a hyperlink in a tweet last week, which resulted in another Twitter user creating a website with a succinct message about Giuliani's client, President Donald Trump. (Photo: screenshot)

Rudy Giuliani, who is serving as President Donald Trump's attorney as his legal troubles mount, claimed late Tuesday night that Twitter is behind conspiracy to "invade" his account. The false accusation came days after another user noticed that Giuliani had inadvertently created a hyperlink within a tweet last Friday, allowing the user to create a website with a message about Giuliani's presidential client.

A punctuation error in Giuliani's tweet regarding Michael Cohen's guilty plea and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of 12 Russian agents last July resulted in a link to the domain name "G-20.In"—a website which did not exist until a user named Jason Velazquez saw Giuliani's mistake, quickly purchased the domain, and created a no-frills webpage containing only the statement "Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country" and a link to a Reddit thread on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's cooperation with the Mueller probe. 

The makeshift website quickly went viral, with nearly 50,000 Twitter users "liking" Giuliani's tweet and posting anti-Trump messages in the replies. The former New York City mayor reacted in outrage, claiming that the so-called "committed card-carrying anti-Trumpers" at Twitter had "allowed someone to invade" his tweet.

Giuliani's orginal tweet had included a second punctuation error, he reasoned, but that hadn't resulted in a link.

But as a number of critics pointed out, the G-20.in link was possible because .in is India's equivalent of .com—something a person hired as the president's cybersecurity advisor might have realized.

Velazquez told NBC News that he had simply seen Giuliani's inadvertent hyperlink as an opportunity to "do something funny" and that he has no contacts at Twitter who could have helped him to "invade" the attorney's tweet—which Twitter confirmed would be impossible even if Velazquez had been so inclined.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Russia