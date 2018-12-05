Trump Lawyer and Cybersecurity Adviser Rudy Giuliani Accuses Twitter of 'Invading' His Account After Typing Error Results in Anti-Trump Website Link

Rudy Giuliani, who is serving as President Donald Trump's attorney as his legal troubles mount, claimed late Tuesday night that Twitter is behind conspiracy to "invade" his account. The false accusation came days after another user noticed that Giuliani had inadvertently created a hyperlink within a tweet last Friday, allowing the user to create a website with a message about Giuliani's presidential client.

A punctuation error in Giuliani's tweet regarding Michael Cohen's guilty plea and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of 12 Russian agents last July resulted in a link to the domain name "G-20.In"—a website which did not exist until a user named Jason Velazquez saw Giuliani's mistake, quickly purchased the domain, and created a no-frills webpage containing only the statement "Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country" and a link to a Reddit thread on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's cooperation with the Mueller probe.

Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for https://t.co/8ZNrQ6X29a July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 30, 2018

The makeshift website quickly went viral, with nearly 50,000 Twitter users "liking" Giuliani's tweet and posting anti-Trump messages in the replies. The former New York City mayor reacted in outrage, claiming that the so-called "committed card-carrying anti-Trumpers" at Twitter had "allowed someone to invade" his tweet.

Twitter allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message. The same thing-period no space-occurred later and it didn’t happen. Don’t tell me they are not committed cardcarrying anti-Trumpers. Time Magazine also may fit that description. FAIRNESS PLEASE — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2018

Giuliani's orginal tweet had included a second punctuation error, he reasoned, but that hadn't resulted in a link.

But as a number of critics pointed out, the G-20.in link was possible because .in is India's equivalent of .com—something a person hired as the president's cybersecurity advisor might have realized.

.either is not a TLD, .in is. No conspiracy. Just use proper punctuation, genius. Also, Giuliani spent 16 years as a security consultant and was originally brought on to the Trump team as a cybersecurity adviser. Be terrified. https://t.co/OTK6KERlyT — Alex Laird (@alexdlaird) December 5, 2018

Velazquez told NBC News that he had simply seen Giuliani's inadvertent hyperlink as an opportunity to "do something funny" and that he has no contacts at Twitter who could have helped him to "invade" the attorney's tweet—which Twitter confirmed would be impossible even if Velazquez had been so inclined.