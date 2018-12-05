Published on
by

Iceland's "Anti-Trump" Prime Minister Joins Sanders-Varoufakis Open Call for Global Progressive Alliance

The Progressive International's open call was just revealed at the first-ever Sanders Institute Gathering

by
0 Comments
Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir

Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir. (Photo: Herve Cortinat/OECD via flickr)

Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir this week announced her support for Progressive International—the just-launched global movement calling for all progressives to fight together for a "shared vision of democracy, prosperity, sustainability, and solidarity."

A brainchild of the U.S.-based Sanders Institute and Europe's DiEM25—groups founded by Jane O'Meara Sanders and former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, respectively—the Progressive International's open call was unveiled Friday at the inaugural Sanders Institute Gathering, a three-day congregation of hundreds of progressive leaders tackling issues including "full-throated economic populism," Medicare for All, and a vision "for a world that works for the children of this world, not for a handful of billionaires." 

The feminist and environmentalist Jakobsdóttir, who's been described as "the anti-Trump," wrote on her Facebook page that the Progressive International represented "the struggle for general welfare, security, and dignity for all people," and that a trans-border network of those on the left would help "alleviate social and economic inequality, make changes to the global financial system, turn away from the arms race, and stop climate change," according to a Google translation of her post.

The open call from the Progressive International warns of a "network of right wing factions [that] is spreading across borders, working to erode human rights, silence dissent, and promote intolerance."

"Not since the 1930 has humanity faced such an existential threat," it continues. "To defeat this Nationalist International, we cannot simply go back to the failed status quo." Rather, "The time has come for progressives to form a grassroots movement for global justice: to mobilize workers, women and the disenfranchised all around the world behind a shared vis ion of democracy, prosperity, sustainability, and solidarity."

To hear more about the Progressive International, watch the following video released by the group, which declares, "It is time for progressives of the world to unite. Let us begin today building a better tomorrow."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, War & Peace, Economy, Climate, Solutions
,
Yanis Varoufakis, Jane Sanders, Sanders Institute, Bernie Sanders