Published on
by

Is This How the First Meeting Between Schumer and Pelosi With Newly-Elected Progressives Like Ocasio-Cortez Will Go?

"We're not scared."
"Oh yeah? No corporate donations."
"Ahhh!"

by
0 Comments

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the House, as depicted by "The Cartoon President" on Showtime. (Image: Screenshot/Showtime)

With a slate of new progressive Democrats headed to Congress after wins on Tuesday, what will it look when the veteran leaders of the Democratic Party in the Senate and House—namely Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and California's Nancy Pelosi—finally confront the younger and more radical new members?

When it comes to newly-elected members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York's 14th District, the creators of the Showtime series "The Cartoon President" have imagined it might look like this.

Watch:

Writing in Slate just ahead of the midterms, Ben Mathis-Lilley offered a critique of the Schumer-Pelosi's bland and uninspiring brand of politics, compared to those offering a more visionary and bold agenda.

"Schumer, Pelosi, and the party's other senior figures haven't articulated what it means to be a Democrat in 2018, and there's no indication they ever will," lamented Mathis-Lilley. "What might it mean if voters were able to hear from Democratic leaders who weren't hostile to ambitious ideas and who didn't respond to crises with embarrassing wordplay and platitudinous statements about bipartisanship? God willing, someday we'll find out."

And what will the meetings between the new progressive vanguard and the veteran members who make up the Democratic establishment really look like and what will the party become?

Also a good question.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic Party, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi