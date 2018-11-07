Is This How the First Meeting Between Schumer and Pelosi With Newly-Elected Progressives Like Ocasio-Cortez Will Go?

With a slate of new progressive Democrats headed to Congress after wins on Tuesday, what will it look when the veteran leaders of the Democratic Party in the Senate and House—namely Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and California's Nancy Pelosi—finally confront the younger and more radical new members?

When it comes to newly-elected members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York's 14th District, the creators of the Showtime series "The Cartoon President" have imagined it might look like this.

Watch:

This cartoon of @Ocasio2018's first meeting with Schumer and Pelosi by Showtime is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/8utcVOQCT0 — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) November 7, 2018

Writing in Slate just ahead of the midterms, Ben Mathis-Lilley offered a critique of the Schumer-Pelosi's bland and uninspiring brand of politics, compared to those offering a more visionary and bold agenda.

"Schumer, Pelosi, and the party's other senior figures haven't articulated what it means to be a Democrat in 2018, and there's no indication they ever will," lamented Mathis-Lilley. "What might it mean if voters were able to hear from Democratic leaders who weren't hostile to ambitious ideas and who didn't respond to crises with embarrassing wordplay and platitudinous statements about bipartisanship? God willing, someday we'll find out."

And what will the meetings between the new progressive vanguard and the veteran members who make up the Democratic establishment really look like and what will the party become?

Also a good question.