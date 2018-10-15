'Just Surreal': Trump Denies Ever Making the $1 Million Bet With Elizabeth Warren He Made on National Television

After spending months mocking Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) claim that she has Native American ancestry and demanding that she prove it, President Donald Trump feigned ignorance on Monday when confronted with the fact that the senator had taken a DNA test confirming that she has an ancestor who was Native American.

On the White House lawn, the president was asked about his reaction to Warren's test, which revealed that one of her ancestors, likely from six to 10 generations ago, was a Native American.

"Who cares?" Trump replied hastily.

When pressed about the $1 million Trump publicly offered to give to the charity of Warren's choice if she produced DNA evidence of her family background, the president flatly denied making the offer—despite widely-available footage of him doing so on July 5 at a rally in Great Falls, Montana.

"I didn't say that," Trump told a reporter. "No, you'd better read it again."

"Who cares?" President Trump, who has railed about Sen. Warren's heritage, says when asked about Warren releasing her DNA test. https://t.co/7cfAD6dLzw pic.twitter.com/gwBSauRNsZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 15, 2018

To clear up any confusion, a number of journalists and critics posted the president's remarks from July on social media.