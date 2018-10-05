Published on
by

"I'm Just a Good Old West Virginia Boy": Sen. Joe Manchin Becomes Only Democrat to Support Kavanaugh

"Shame! Shame!" chanted protesters as the West Virginian defended his decision.

by
0 Comments

Asked if he thought there was a "still place in the Democratic Party for you after this," Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) looked at the reporter with a smile and answered, "I'm just a good old West Virginia boy." He then walked away. (Photo: MSNBC/Screenshot)

Just minutes after Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) announced she would be voting "yes" to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the only member of the Democratic caucus to say the he, too, would be voting for the nominee.

"Based on all of the information I have available to me, including the recently completed FBI report," Manchin said in a statement, "I have found Judge Kavanaugh to be a qualified jurist who will follow the Constitution and determine cases based on the legal findings before him."

Surrounded by reporters—as well protesters yelling at him "Shame! Shame!" and "Look at us!"—Manchin said he wanted to let Collins go first, but that he had made up his mind earlier in the day.

Asked if he thought there was a "still place in the Democratic Party for you after this," Manchin looked at the reporter with a smile and answered, "I'm just a good old West Virginia boy." He then walked away.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Solutions, U.S.
,
Joe Manchin, Brett Kavanaugh, Women, US Supreme Court