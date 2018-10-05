"I'm Just a Good Old West Virginia Boy": Sen. Joe Manchin Becomes Only Democrat to Support Kavanaugh

Just minutes after Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) announced she would be voting "yes" to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the only member of the Democratic caucus to say the he, too, would be voting for the nominee.

"Based on all of the information I have available to me, including the recently completed FBI report," Manchin said in a statement, "I have found Judge Kavanaugh to be a qualified jurist who will follow the Constitution and determine cases based on the legal findings before him."

Surrounded by reporters—as well protesters yelling at him "Shame! Shame!" and "Look at us!"—Manchin said he wanted to let Collins go first, but that he had made up his mind earlier in the day.

WATCH: Protesters yell "Shame on you!" as Sen. Manchin speaks about his support for Judge Kavanaugh's nomination to the US Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/7z4GPzAfJi — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 5, 2018

Asked if he thought there was a "still place in the Democratic Party for you after this," Manchin looked at the reporter with a smile and answered, "I'm just a good old West Virginia boy." He then walked away.