'Idiotic' 'Wasteful' 'Ridiculous': Mike Pence Pilloried as He Puts on His Serious Face to Make Case for Trump's Space Force

"But how are we going to pay for investments in public infrastructure, public education, socialized medicine and renewable energy?" "Aw, f**k it. Who knows. Let's just spend that money on a Space Force instead!"

 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announces the Trump Administration's plan to create the U.S. Space Force by 2020 during a speech at the Pentagon August 9, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. Describing space as "crowded and adversarial," Pence said the new Space Force would be a separate, sixth branch of the military. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence strapped on his most earnest "serious face" on Thursday as he made the argument about why the U.S. military must come to dominate outer space with its military – an idea that has been panned with a stream of derisive adjectives that could quite possibly stretch to Mars and back.

"What was once peaceful and uncontested is now crowded and adversarial," said Pence of space during his speech at the Pentagon.

"And as President Trump has said, in his words," he continued, "it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space, we must have American dominance in space. And so we will."

Watch:

But was Pence's a convincing case? Not really.

As Common Dreams has previously reported—in a piece overtly titled Poverty Rampant, Puerto Rico Destroyed, Single Payer "Too Expensive," and Flint Still Doesn't Have Clean Water. But You Can Have Space Force!—the idea that more Pentagon spending should be devoted to further militarizing and dominating outer space—when so many pressing problems remain under-funded and unsolved—is laughable on its face.

And as columnist Belén Fernández articulated in June of this year, the idea of increasing military infrastructure in space, let alone creating a so-called Space Force, is "astronomically misguided."

Meanwhile, the ridicule and ire directed at Pence's speech on Thursday mounted quickly online.

What follows is a (small) sample.

"Idiotic":

"Wasteful":

"Ridiculous":

Though as some noted, Space Force might create jobs. And that's important:

In the end, however, President Trump was not going to let Pence get all the credit for Space Force:

