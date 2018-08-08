Published on
by

'Stunning': Voting Rights Villain and Trump Sidekick Kris Kobach Refuses to Recuse Himself From Overseeing Recount of His Own Election

"If Kris Kobach wins by 191 votes, guessing he'll temporarily forget his longstanding concern about massive voter fraud."

by
0 Comments

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was selected by President Donald Trump to head his so-called Election Integrity Commission last year, a panel which was disbanded after failing to find any evidence that the 2016 popular vote results had been compromised by illegal voting. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Once tasked with overseeing the integrity of the United States' electoral system after spending much of his political career creating obstacles for Americans who want to vote, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach launched his latest attack on elections on Wednesday when he refused to recuse himself from a recount effort in a race he himself ran in.

Kobach was one of seven Republicans to run in the state's primary for governor on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, Kobach led incumbent Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer by just 191 votes after technical difficulties in one county, signaling that a recount could be called.

At the state level, the Secretary of State's office oversees all elections and recounts. Kobach argued as the close results came in Tuesday night that because officials in Kansas's 105 counties would coordinate each county's vote tallying effort, it was not necessary for him to recuse himself from overseeing the overall recount.

"The secretary of state's office merely serves as a coordinating entity overseeing it all but not actually counting the votes," the former Kansas GOP chairman said.

Kobach's refusal drew ire from election experts and other critics.

"It would be good practice even if not required by state law for an election official to recuse from any recount or legal proceedings surrounding his or her own election efforts," Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California, Irvine School of Law, told the Kansas City Star. "A longstanding English and American tradition is that 'no man should be a judge of his own case.' That should apply here."

The election comes eight months after the President's Election Integrity Commission, which President Donald Trump appointed Kobach to run last year, disbanded after facing multiple legal challenges and failing to prove Trump's theory that he lost the popular vote in 2016 due to votes being cast illegally.

As the vice chair of the commission—which embraced blatant racism byrequesting Texas officials flag the voter records of residents with Hispanic surnames—Kobach continued a long pattern of using his political power to attack voting rights.

Kobach has championed the Interstate Crosscheck System, a program that compares states' voter rolls and flags voters with the same name and date of birth in different states, recommending voter purges to states. Earlier this year, a federal judge tossed out a law Kobach had proposed requiring Kansans to prove they were U.S. citizens before voting. 

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Kris Kobach, Kansas, Election 2018, Voting, Republican Party