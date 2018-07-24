Published on
by

Watch: Cuomo Challenger Cynthia Nixon Demands Medicare for All in New York

"Healthcare should be a human right, not a privilege for those who can afford it."

by
0 Comments
Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon, a progressive candidate running for governor of New York, speaks at an event in New York City. (Photo: Cynthia Nixon/Facebook)

New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon—a progressive facing off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo—released a new video on Tuesday calling for a statewide single-payer healthcare system.

"Healthcare should be a human right, not a privilege for those who can afford it," Nixon declares. "When I'm governor, we'll pass the New York Health Act and create a single-payer, Medicare for All system that covers every New Yorker. It'll dramatically lower the cost of healthcare by taking on the greed of Big Pharma and insurance companies who make billions off of human suffering."

The New York native recalls her mother discovering signs of breast cancer, but putting off a trip to the doctor because she lacked health insurance. Noting that the state Assembly has passed the bill several times, Nixon concludes, "Every single New Yorker can have good healthcare with no co-pays and no deductibles, but first we have to start sending Democrats to Albany who stand with people not corporations."

Watch:

Nixon has garnered national attention for campaigning on a slate of progressive policies, which include getting corporate money out of politics, transitioning from fossil fuels to 100 percent renewable energy, improving the state's public education system, and pressuring the Trump administration to end its cruel immigration policies and abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Her call for implementing a single-payer healthcare system across her state comes as the model is increasingly gaining national support among constituents and political candidates alike. A "groundbreaking" number of Democrats signed on as co-sponsors when Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a longtime advocate of guaranteeing healthcare for all Americans, introduced a Medicare for All bill in the Senate in September.

Nixon's video provoked both messages of support for her demand and critiques of the state's legislative operations under Cuomo:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Healthcare, Single Payer, Cynthia Nixon, New York