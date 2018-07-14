Scottish Protesters Greet 'Tiny-Fingered, Cheeto-Faced, Ferret-Wearing Shitgibbon' Trump with Even Better Signs Than Brits

A day after an estimated 250,000 Londoners swelled the city streets and Trafalgar Square to tell President Donald Trump that neither he nor his worldview were welcome in U.K., the people of Scotland on Sunday also took to the streets to let the U.S. president—just trying to enjoy a game of golf at his seaside gold resort at Turnberry—that they felt just as strongly, if not more so, than their British neighbors to the south.

"This is a man who has no regard for human decency. Any man that doesn't respect women doesn't deserve any kind of state visit. I mean even the Queen must have boaked up in the toilet. His politics are abhorrent. He's enabled racism. He's given the right wing the right to do Nazi salutes in the street." —Janey Godley, Scottish demonstrator

And neither the protesters themselves nor the placards they carried—colorful, irreverent, and in great numbers—pulled many punches.

One of the leading demonstrators near Turnberry was comedian Janey Godley, who The Scotman spoke with as she carried her sign that read simply: "Trump is a cunt."

"This is a man who has no regard for human decency," Godley said. "Any man that doesn't respect women doesn't deserve any kind of state visit. I mean even the Queen must have boaked up in the toilet. His politics are abhorrent. He's enabled racism. He's given the right wing the right to do Nazi salutes in the street."

"That's why I'm protesting against Trump," she added before yelling towards the hotel where Trump is staying: "That and the caging of babies - you big fat roaster!"

Prior to Saturday's protest, Godley had gone online to explain exactly why she's protested Trump before with her message in Scotland and why should be back with others this time around:

We have the right to a peaceful protest and it will be peaceful and creative -Turnberry 9am Saturday 14th July. Bring songs, signs and be respectful to the police Scotland attending - they never asked to protect this clackwanker, like Brexit they got dragged into it. pic.twitter.com/Muhuw0JJKQ — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) July 6, 2018

After his trip to the NATO summit in Geneva earlier in the week and a stopover in London on Friday, Trump and the First Lady are spending the weekend at the golf resort—and the president went out for a round of play on Saturday—ahead of a much-anticipated summit with Russian Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland on Monday.

But just as protests shadowed Trump elsewhere in Europe, the people of Scotland were not to be outdone. While many protested on the beach just beyond the perimeter of the oceanside golf resort in Turnberry, many thousands more marched through the streets of Glasgow.

Credit for the following photos goes to Jeff J Mitchell at Getty Images:

Graham Creelman,70, a retired journalist with ITV and BBC, who also spoke to The Scotsman at the protests, said: "I don't disagree with the right of the American people to elect him. But his racist attitudes, his attitude towards women, his attitude towards the environment, trade and health care for poorer Americans is what I object to. It seems, to me, despicable that this country should invite him here and give him a kind of credibility. That we are not standing up to him is worrying. There is something insidious about just going along with it."

Leaders of the Scottish Labour Party Richard Leonard was also in attendance in Glasgow:

"He is not welcome here," Leonard told the many thousands gathered at the rally in Glasgow. "And our voices of protest will not be silenced until we build a world of racial harmony, equality, tolerance and freedom for all."

And, as he had previously noted that the protest was not just about what the people of Scotland are against but what they are for, he concluded, "Let’s be part of an international movement for peace and for real change."