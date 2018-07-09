UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Trounces Theresa May's Failures After Boris Johnson Jumps Tory's Sinking Brexit Ship

In the wake of key resignations from the Tory government, leader of the UK Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn lit into Prime Minister Theresa May and her Tory government on the floor of the House of Commons on Monday as he castigated the failure of her leadership at a perilous time for the nation's economic and political future.

Corbyn's remarks came on the heels of Foreign Minister Boris Johnson announcing his resignation earlier in the day, a development that followed Sunday evening's back-to-back resignations of the Tory's Brexit Secretary David Davis and Minister of the Department for Exiting the EU Steve Baker.

With tense and ongoing negotiations with the European Union counterparts over the future of economic trade following Brexit, Corbyn lambasted May for her failure of leadership and the inability of her hand-picked team to get the job done, despite repeated assurances to the UK public.

"As reality bites," Corbyn accused May of "backsliding" on all of her Brexit promises. The British people, declared Corbyn, "were given commitments that this government would achieve the exact same benefits and free and friction-less trade with the EU - now those red lines are fading. And the team the Prime Minister appointed to secure this deal for our country have jumped the sinking ship. Far from strong and stable, there are ministers overboard and the ship is listing. All at the worst possible time."

Watch:

Jeremy Corbyn absolutely rocking the House of Commons right now after Boris Johnson resigns. pic.twitter.com/MD1oGou23r — People For Bernie (@People4Bernie) July 9, 2018

"For the good of this country and its people, the Government needs to get its act together and do it quickly," Corbyn told May and her Tory allies. "And if it can't, make way for those who can." He added, "We need a government that is capable of governing."

We need a government that is capable of governing. pic.twitter.com/HWvoxyEyVw — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 9, 2018

Bloomberg also offered extended remarks from May as well as Corbyn's response: