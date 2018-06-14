Children's Detention Center Tour Reveals Trump Mural That Would Look 'In Place In a Banana Republic'

Children who are taken to the former Walmart which now serves as a detention center for young immigrants in Brownsville, Texas, are greeted by a mural of the man responsible for their incarceration—President Donald Trump.

MSNBC journalist Jacob Soboroff was given a tour of the facility, now known as Casa Padre. He shared images of the mural, which includes the quotation, "Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war."

Starting to get some handout photos from our tour with @HHSGov. Here’s the Trump mural I mentioned to @chrislhayes inside the shelter for incarcerated child migrants. Also their beds and the towels they shower with. pic.twitter.com/EPEQ1VGAAF — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) June 14, 2018

Other presidential murals are painted on walls throughout the facility, and children are taught U.S. history for several hours per day—while the government bars them from joining U.S. society.

In a report on "All In with Chris Hayes," Soboroff compared the facility to a prison, where about 1,400 boys between the ages of 10 and 17 are kept indoors for 22 hours per day.

"I have been inside a federal prison and county jails," he said. "This place is called a shelter but these kids are incarcerated."

Watch:

About 30 percent of the boys in the center arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border with parents or guardians, and have arrived at Casa Padre following the Trump administration's decision to begin separating families and prosecuting adults who arrive with children.

The report on the facility drew shocked and angry reactions from Trump critics on social media.

Send this to everyone, people. The world needs to see what the US Gov't is doing, all with the backdrop of a massive Trump mural that would look perfectly in place in a banana republic. https://t.co/kJS98osA2C — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) June 14, 2018