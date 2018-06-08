'Catastrophe' for Poor and Vulnerable as Trumpian Climate-Denier Doug Ford Wins Ontario Election

In what critics are lamenting as a "disastrous" outcome for Ontario's poor and vulnerable, Doug Ford—the Trumpian, climate-denying brother of late Toronto mayor and self-avowed racist Rob Ford—will become the premier of Canada's most populous province after his Progressive Conservative Party emerged victorious in Thursday's closely-watched election.

"Doug Ford's plan is billions in cuts that will directly hit the poor, mental health and social services, doctors, nurses, and teachers, social workers, women's legal clinics."

—Luke Savage, journalist

Ford's right-wing Progressive Conservative Party (PC) ultimately won 76 of the 124 seats in Ontario, despite the fact that over a quarter of its candidates "are currently facing lawsuits, probes, and police investigations."

"Doug Ford's plan is billions in cuts that will directly hit the poor, mental health and social services, doctors, nurses, and teachers, social workers, women's legal clinics," Canadian writer and journalist Luke Savage wrote on Twitter following Ford's victory. "This isn't a laugh, it's a social catastrophe that's going to put vulnerable people's lives in danger."

Doug Ford openly courted the support of evangelical zealots, anti-choice fantasists, social conservatives, & reactionaries of every kind. He dog-whistled about immigration and has praised Donald Trump. Pretending he represents some kindler, gentler conservatism is deeply foolish. https://t.co/tO6vDwAtRu — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) June 8, 2018

Others responded similarly to Ford's victory, denouncing him as a "climate-denier" and highlighting the fact that his candidacy was welcomed by white supremacists hoping a Ford government would "give people permission" to be racist.

Doug Ford has been elected premier of Ontario. He will lead a majority government. ICYMI we reported recently on Canada’s white supremacists & how they think a Ford government will “give people permission” to be racist. Our investigation: https://t.co/GOkFOT89dU #onpoli #cdnpoli — Ethan Cox (@EthanCoxMtl) June 8, 2018 The results are in #OntarioVotes2018 Homelessness wins, lower wages win, higher tuition wins, private health care wins, — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) June 8, 2018 a climate denier is elected premier of Canada’s largest province. hard to believe. now municipalities must flex their #ClimateAction muscle if Ontario is to do its share of GHG reductions. #onpoli — Raffi Cavoukian (@Raffi_RC) June 8, 2018

While Ford has repeatedly been described as a "populist," he—like Trump—is a wealthy businessman whose campaign platform included tax cuts for the rich, a minimum wage freeze, and fervent opposition to the carbon tax.

"Make no mistake, Doug Ford's election is a disaster for Toronto. Whether on public transit, affordable housing, or harm reduction services, his agenda is bad news for the residents of Toronto," City Councillor Joe Cressy wrote Friday morning. "However, we've seen a Ford victory before, and we fought back. It's time to fight again.