Published on
by

Carson Pulls Tool Used by Officials to Identify Segregation

In latest decision to roll back efforts to promote fair housing, Carson "shows no vision for confronting segregation"

by
0 Comments

HUD Secretary Ben Carson has announced several rollbacks of efforts to combat housing discrimination since taking the helm at the federal housing agency. (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/cc)

In the latest sign that the Trump administration is systematically sabotaging the stated missions of federal government agencies, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced this week that it was doing away with efforts to identify segregation in American communities.

HUD announced on Friday evening that it would pull an online assessment tool that communities can use to find data and maps of segregated neighborhoods.

The announcement came just weeks after fair housing groups filed a lawsuit against the agency over its suspension of rules demanding that communities address segregation.

In response to the suit, said one of the plaintiffs, HUD Secretary Ben Carson is attempting to challenge anti-segregation efforts in a new way.

"They're trying to achieve the same goal, just through a different avenue," Lisa Rice, president of the National Fair Housing Alliance, told the Washington Post. "They're trying to get out from under the lawsuit. Instead of suspending the rule, they're making the tool that communities use to follow the rule null and void."

The Local Government Assessment Tool was developed by the Obama administration and contained questions that local officials could answer regarding practices that influenced fair housing in their communities. The tool was meant to encourage full compliance with the 1968 Fair Housing Act, which requires local officials use federal dollars to combat racial segregation. 

According to former HUD Deputy Assistant Secretary Salin Geevarghese, the tool received positive feedback from community leaders attempting to increase compliance.

Since being appointed as HUD Secretary, Carson has eliminated  the phrase "inclusive communities...free from discrimination" from the department's mission statement, abandoned investigations into alleged fair housing violations, and tripled rent costs for low-income Americans who rely on housing assistance—prompting alarm and condemnation from critics and civil rights advocates. 

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

FRIENDS: Help Us Fight

Independent journalism has become the last firewall against government and corporate lies. Yet, with frightening regularity, independent media sources are losing funding, closing down or being blacked out by Google and Facebook. Never before has independent media been more endangered. If you believe in Common Dreams, if you believe in people-powered independent media, please support us now and help us fight—with truths—against the lies that would smother our democracy. Please help keep Common Dreams alive and growing. Thank you. -- Craig Brown, Co-founder

Support Common DreamsSupport Common Dreams

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Racism, Inequality, Civil Rights