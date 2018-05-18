Trump Poised to Impose 'Domestic Gag Rule' to Keep Women From Obtaining Abortion Care and Counseling

Bringing the anti-choice "global gag rule" stateside, the Trump administration is expected to announce Friday a new policy that would cut funding for health clinics that provide abortions or give information to patients about where they can obtain abortion care.

Shameful. This new move by the administration jeopardizes the lives and health of millions of low-income women across the US. This also turns the clock back 30 years to oppressive Reagan-era restrictions intended to make it impossible for reproductive health groups to survive. https://t.co/rgtbK6lYBP — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) May 18, 2018

Domestic gag rule, reportedly coming tomorrow. Sickening, cruel, hateful and dishonest on every level. No one who’s enforcing this cares about “life” or about lives. This is punitive, vengeful white patriarchy. https://t.co/SbYjPdQs6n — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) May 18, 2018

Upon taking office in 2017, President Donald Trump reinstated the global gag rule, officially known as the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits international health organizations and charities that receive funding from the U.S. from even discussing abortion with patients.

Republicans including Vice President Mike Pence have for years pushed for the rule to be applied to Title X, the national program which provides affordable reproductive health services for four million low-income patients.

Evidence has shown that the global gag rule leads to increases in unsafe abortion, as well as unintended pregnancies, women dying from pregnancy-related complications, & infant & child deaths. We cannot let a domestic gag rule become reality: https://t.co/e7O5kwiA84 #NoGagRule — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) May 17, 2018

The administration's new policy would impose "a bright line of physical as well as financial separation" between facilities that provide abortion care and counseling and those that receive funding through Title X, according to the New York Times.

"Under this policy, most people with private insurance would still be able to get information about abortion from their doctors," wrote the Planned Parenthood Action Fund in a blog post earlier this month, as reports surfaced that the Trump administration was considering a domestic gag rule. "However, people who rely on government initiatives like Title X—many of whom are uninsured, have low incomes, or are people of color—would not."

The policy is expected to be met with legal action by reproductive rights groups.

"The notion that you would withhold information from a patient does not uphold or preserve their dignity," Jessica Marcella of the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association told the Associated Press. "I cannot imagine a scenario in which public health groups would allow this effort to go unchallenged."

Cecile Richards, who recently stepped down as president of Planned Parenthood, tweeted that Trump's attempt to restrict women's access to a legal medical procedure should serve to galvanize Americans' efforts defeat the Trump agenda in the November midterm elections.