'This Is the Language of a Fascist': Trump Denounced for Racist Rant, Calling Immigrants 'Animals'

"From Palestinians in Gaza to immigrants in America, dehumanization is always the prelude to cruel and callous policies."

Trump immigrants

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with California leaders and public officials who oppose California's sanctuary policies in the Cabinet Room of the White House May 16, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has made so many vile remarks about immigrants and people of color that it is often difficult to keep track, but during a roundtable discussion in the White House on Wednesday the president unleashed what is being denounced by lawmakers, activists, and virtually all of civil society as his most racist and dehumanizing rant yet, calling the immigrants his administration is deporting at a rapid pace "animals."

"This is the kind of dehumanizing, violent language that leads to genocide and ethnic cleansing."
—Max Berger, IfNotNow

"You wouldn't believe how bad these people are," Trump said. "These aren't people, these are animals, and we're taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that's never happened before."

Responding to Trump's remarks on Twitter, Mother Jones national affairs editor Mark Follman wrote simply: "This is the language of a fascist."

Watch Trump's comments:

This kind of dehumanization, as countless observers were quick to note, has been used throughout history—and is being used in the present—to justify hatred, oppression, and violence against those perceived as "the other."

Christian Christensen, an American professor of journalism at Stockholm University, warned:

"From Palestinians in Gaza to immigrants in America, dehumanization is always the prelude to cruel and callous policies," Omar Baddar, deputy director of the Arab American Institute, noted in a tweet on Wednesday.

Other commentators and lawmakers echoed Baddar and Christensen, calling Trump's remarks not merely "offensive" but extremely "dangerous":

"There is no other word for this than disgusting. Is this really what we have come to?" Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) wrote on Twitter. "The president—of a country whose very character has been defined by immigrants—calling immigrants 'animals' is truly disgusting."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

