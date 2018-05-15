"All Those Babies Are Dead. All Those People Are Dead': Eddie Glaude Jr. Apologizes for Injecting Heartfelt "Moralizing" into MSNBC Roundtable on Gaza Massacre

In what seemed to at least one observer as a rare moment in which a guest commentator "overloaded the circuits of the corporate media robots," Princeton University professor of religion and African studies Eddie Glaude Jr. on Monday evening struck a notably impassioned tone as he interrupted another guest during an MSNBC roundtable discussion of the Israeli massacre of unarmed protesters that had taken place earlier in the day to remind viewers that while some may want to talk horse-race politics, it's also important to stop and recognize that actual people—in this case Palestinians of all ages and backgrounds—were gunned down in cold blood by IDF snipers.

"All those babies are dead. All those people are dead. They're dead. And we're talking about race horses—the politics. I mean there are a lot of folks who are dead today. For what?"

—Prof. Eddie Glaude Jr., Princeton University"All of that's important," Gaude interjected in response to fellow guest Susan Del Percio, a GOP strategist, talking about how Trump might use the violence is Gaza as a deflection from domestic concerns ahead of mid-term election, but, he added, "All those babies are dead. All those people are dead. They're dead. And we're talking about race horses—the politics. I mean there are a lot of folks who are dead today. For what?"

Glaude then stopped himself and apologized, "I'm sorry. This is just me being a moralist, I suppose."

But when host Katy Tur responded by offering the tired and predictable line that the White House claims it's "all Hamas' fault and that they're using them as tools for progaganda," Glaude did not hesitate and retorted, "That's like saying to the children in the Children's March of Birmingham it was their fault that Bull Connor attacked them."

Watch:

In response, journalist Glenn Greenwald called Gluade's interjection "fascinating" to witness, "as it temporarily broke the primitive, simple-minded matrix for how US cable news talks about things like the Israeli massacre of Gazans."

The Institute for Middle East Understanding also endorsed how Glaude "stridently" denounced the killing of Gazans by Israelis by retweeting the clip and progressive radio host Katie Halper, who has widely criticized the coverage of Israel/Palestine by the corporate news outlets, said "people will look back at this as a watershed moment of moral awakening & live TV."

And Benjamin Dixon, another progressive journalist and radio host, added that it appeared MSNBC "got more than they bargained for when they brought on the indomitable [Eddie Glaude]."