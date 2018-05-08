With Trump Set to Spark 'War-Risking Crisis' By Killing Iran Deal, Poll Shows 63% in US Support Nuclear Accord

With President Donald Trump expected to deliver a huge gift to his administration's "parade of warmongers, cretins, and outright liars" Tuesday afternoon by withdrawing the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal, a new CNN poll shows support for the agreement is continuing to rise, with an all-time high 63 percent of Americans saying Trump should uphold the accord.

"The people on the other side of the debate are either bloodthirsty neocons who never saw a war of aggression they didn't like, or the Israeli government and its apologists."

—Ryan Cooper, The Week

But Trump appears dead-set on siding with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the ultra-hawks that now comprise the White House foreign policy team over public opinion.

As Axios reported on Tuesday, Secretary of State and "committed Islamophobe" Mike Pompeo told France, Germany, and the United Kingdom during a conference call last Friday that Trump plans to withdraw from the nuclear accord despite Europe's efforts to convince him to uphold the agreement.

In a column on Tuesday, The Week's Ryan Cooper argues that attacks on the Iran deal by Trump, Pompeo, and national security adviser John Bolton have never been based in fact, which helps to explain why testimony from international experts and inspectors that the accord has been successful have done little to persuade the White House.

"The people on the other side of the debate are either bloodthirsty neocons who never saw a war of aggression they didn't like, or the Israeli government and its apologists," Cooper writes. "What they want is an end to Iran as a regional power, and to make the United States shoulder the burden."

Trita Parsi, president of the National American Iranian Council, reiterated in a tweet on Tuesday that if Trump decides to withdraw from the nuclear agreement, he will be taking "what was a triumph of diplomacy...and turn[ing] it into a war-risking crisis."

When Trump kills the #Irandeal today, he doesn't just kill the JCPOA, he also kills the mindset behind it: The idea that Iran and the West can resolve their problems through dialogue and compromise. And without dialogue and compromise, the risk of conflict will skyrocket... — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) May 8, 2018

"Just like Iraq was a war of choice, this will be a crisis of choice," Parsi concluded. "Trump's choice. Remember this if/when the war begins."