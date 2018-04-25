Published on
by

Attorney General Sessions Won't Say If He Would Resign in Protest If Trump Fired Mueller or Rosenstein

"That calls for a speculative answer... I'm just not able to do that."

by
0 Comments

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee November 14, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Asked during a Senate hearing on Wednesday if he would resign in protest if President Donald Trump removed, or attempted to remove, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Attorney General Jeff Sessions—despite recent reporting suggesting he might—said he would make no such promise.

"That calls for a speculative answer... I'm just not able to do that," Sessions said.

Watch the short exchange between Sessions and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee:

While the White House has repeatedly said Trump has no plans to fire either Rosenstein or Mueller, progressive organizers have stated clearly that the termination of either one by Trump would trigger both a "constitutional crisis" and sweeping nationwide protests.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

Sustain our Journalism

If you believe in Common Dreams, if you believe in people-powered independent journalism, please support our Spring drive now and help progressive media that believes as passionately as you do in defending the common good.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, Robert Mueller, US Department of Justice