Attorney General Sessions Won't Say If He Would Resign in Protest If Trump Fired Mueller or Rosenstein

Asked during a Senate hearing on Wednesday if he would resign in protest if President Donald Trump removed, or attempted to remove, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Attorney General Jeff Sessions—despite recent reporting suggesting he might—said he would make no such promise.

"That calls for a speculative answer... I'm just not able to do that," Sessions said.

Watch the short exchange between Sessions and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee:

While the White House has repeatedly said Trump has no plans to fire either Rosenstein or Mueller, progressive organizers have stated clearly that the termination of either one by Trump would trigger both a "constitutional crisis" and sweeping nationwide protests.