Key West Greets Trump With Collective Middle Finger and Chants of 'Love Trumps Hate'

Arriving in Key West, Florida, last week to tour an anti-drug trafficking facility, President Donald Trump was greeted by loud protests attended by residents who made abundantly clear their disapproval of his visit and his policies.

As the president's motorcade drove through the island city, protesters first chanted the slogan "Love Trumps Hate" before a number of attendees began waving their middle fingers and shouting "Fuck you!" at the presidential vehicle.

Watch:

Key West welcomes Trump with a chorus of "Conch Republic Hellos" because Florida (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE) - video via @ColleenHough pic.twitter.com/592ghwBHRG — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 19, 2018

On Twitter, the president posted his own video of his arrival in Key West, appearing unaware of the tenor of the gathering that had assembled to greet him. A Floridian quickly clarified that most of the people lining the city's main street were not there to express support.

Fantastic crowd and great people yesterday in Key West, Florida. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/HqOUFgmbQS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

To be clear, everyone standing there was yelling in protest as you drove by. The local news had to mute out what they were saying. Facts and truth matter. Key West is the most liberal city in Florida and rightly so, you were not given a warm welcome. Thanks neighbors! #resist — Sarah Zhou (@SarahKZhou) April 21, 2018

Trump concluded his visit to the Joint Interagency Task Force South center by touting his planned border wall, saying, "We're committed to securing our borders to reduce crime, illegal drugs, human trafficking. Drugs are flowing into our country. We need border protection. We need the wall."

Many protesters directed their ire at Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies, holding signs that read, "We are a country of immigrants" and described the president as "racist."

Love Trumps Hate. Democrats standing up to Trump today in Key West. #BlueWave pic.twitter.com/JP9TwTmFJZ — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) April 19, 2018

What happens when Trump comes to Key West.... #Impeach45 pic.twitter.com/GTViGHuznI — Shelby S. (@Shelby_Delaine) April 19, 2018