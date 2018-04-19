'Cardi B Is Right': Sanders and Rapper Call Attention to Social Security and Urge Strengthening of System

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) embraced a newfound ally this week when he tweeted his agreement with a statement made by rap artist Cardi B about strengthening Social Security.

In a recent GQ interview, Cardi B shared her interest in politics and her admiration for President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his establishment of a social safety net through the New Deal and laws like the Social Security Act of 1935.

"This man was suffering from polio at the time of his presidency, and yet all he was worried about was trying to make America great—make America great again for real. He's the real 'Make America Great Again,' because if it wasn't for him, old people wouldn't even get Social Security," she said.

Sanders took to social media to thank the Bronx-born rapper for calling attention to the subject and express his agreement in a tweet and video statement.

Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve. https://t.co/B8cOkoOdLc — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018

Thanks to @iamcardib for calling attention to the importance of Social Security. pic.twitter.com/bJdt9Oxzzf — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018

Sanders is a long-time advocate of strengthening the system which ensures a financial safety net for senior citizens—and on which Republicans could wage an attack this year, with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) claiming in December that the program is a major "driver of our debt," just before the GOP pushed through a law giving tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans.

The Vermont senator introduced a proposal last year that would require Americans who make more than $250,000 per year to pay the same percentage of their income into the Social Security system as lower-income and middle-class households do, which would increase benefits for low-income seniors.