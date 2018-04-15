Published on
Cynthia Nixon Wins Endorsement of Progressive Working Families Party in New York Governor Race

The endorsement comes after two powerful unions left the Party—reportedly following threats from incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo

Cynthia Nixon, an actress and activist who is running for the Democratic nomination for Governor of New York, won the endorsement of the Working Families Party on Saturday. (Photo: Azi Paybarah/Flickr/cc)

The Working Families Party of New York (WFP) announced on Saturday its endorsement of Cynthia Nixon, at a meeting where the activist and actress called herself a candidate "who will stand with the people."

The endorsement, was hinted at on Friday when two influential labor unions—the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and the Communications Workers of America—announced they were cutting ties  with the state party, signaling their support for incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Since announcing her candidacy in March, Nixon has attacked Cuomo for his close ties to wealthy corporate donors and for allowing the state legislature to be controlled by Republicans and Democrats who caucus with them.

"It's hard for some Democrats to do right when they're getting millions and millions to do wrong," she said at a meeting of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) on Friday. "The time is up for corporate Democrats."

According to the New York Times, Cuomo has asked labor leaders to withhold funds from groups that endorse Nixon, who has declined corporate donations and is running on issues including marijuana legalization, universal healthcare, and racial justice. 

"To endorse Cynthia Nixon is a very, very brave thing to do," Zephyr Teachout, who ran against Cuomo in 2014, told the Times of the WFP's decision, which more than 90 percent of the progressive party's representatives supported.

"The last eight years under Andrew Cuomo have been an exercise in living with disappointment and dysfunction and dishonesty," Ms. Nixon told the Party on Saturday. "If we want change, it's on us. We have to make it happen."

