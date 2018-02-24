FCC Chair Accepts NRA's "Charlton Heston Courage Award" for Trying to Kill Net Neutrality

 Past recipients of the award include far right favorites Rush Limbaugh, Phyllis Schlafly, Mike Pence and Sheriff David Clarke.

Pai was given the 'Charlton Heston Courage Under Fire Award' by the National Rifle Association during CPAC

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD  - Federal Communication Commission Chairman Ajit Pai arrives at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland. Pai was given the 'Charlton Heston Courage Under Fire Award' by the National Rifle Association during CPAC, the largest annual gathering of conservatives. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Ajit Pai – former Verizon lobbyist and now Trump's chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) – was given a handmade Kentucky rifle from the National Rifle Association (NRA) Friday – for his "courage" in working to kill net neutrality at the behest of the telecom giants.

"As soon as President Trump came into office, President Trump asked Ajit Pai to liberate the internet and give it back to you," said Dan Schneider, executive director of the American Conservative Union. "Ajit Pai is the most courageous, heroic person that I know."

"Some people urged me to go for sacrifice bunts and singles and try to nibble around the edges — make some minor changes,' Pai said accepting the award. "But I don't play small ball."

Past recipients of the NRA's "Charlton Heston Courage Under Fire Award" include far-right favorites Rush Limbaugh, Phyllis Schlafly, Mike Pence and Sheriff David Clarke.

 

