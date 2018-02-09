Here Are the Democrats, 36 Senators and 73 in the House, Who Voted Just Against Dreamers

Seventy-three Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 36 Democratic Senators joined with Republicans in a "dead-of-night vote" to pass a two-year spending bill that does nothing to protect immigrant communities and throws undocumented "Dreamers" under the bus, despite looming threats from President Donald Trump and the GOP to make matters much worse in future legislation.

"Democrats have failed to remain united and use their leverage in budget negotiations to ensure that we are protected," said Antonio Alarcón, a recipient of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) protections and youth organizer with Make the Road New York, in a statement after the votes. "Congress's failure tonight is astonishing."

There's no question that Trump and GOP are to blame for the budget mess and failure to protect #Dreamers. But 73 House Dems sold out the immigrant community last night. Our movement won’t forget. #DreamActNow — Daniel Altschuler (@altochulo) February 9, 2018

"For the second time in three weeks, Democrats refused to fight for Dreamers when it mattered most," Murshed Zaheed, political director for the advocay group CREDO, said in a statement. "Nancy Pelosi said for months she would use her leverage and fight for Dreamers. Instead, she followed Chuck Schumer's lead and gave Trump and congressional Republicans exactly what they wanted. An eight hour floor speech was a heroic tactical gesture but it didn't serve any strategic purpose for the protection Dreamers deserve."

Here are the 36 members of the Senate Democratic caucus, including Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who voted in favor:

Baldwin (D-WI)

Blumenthal (D-CT)

Brown (D-OH)

Cardin (D-MD)

Carper (D-DE)

Casey (D-PA)

Coons (D-DE)

Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Donnelly (D-IN)

Duckworth (D-IL)

Durbin (D-IL)

Hassan (D-NH)

Peters (D-MI) Reed (D-RI)

Schatz (D-HI)

Schumer (D-NY)

Shaheen (D-NH)

Smith (D-MN)

Stabenow (D-MI)

Tester (D-MT)

Udall (D-NM)

Van Hollen (D-MD)

Warner (D-VA)

Whitehouse (D-RI)

Heinrich (D-NM)

Heitkamp (D-ND) Jones (D-AL)

Kaine (D-VA)

King (I-ME)

Klobuchar (D-MN)

Leahy (D-VT)

Manchin (D-WV)

McCaskill (D-MO)

Menendez (D-NJ)

Murphy (D-CT)

Murray (D-WA)

Nelson (D-FL)

And here are the 73 House Democrats who did the same: