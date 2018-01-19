Shutdown Update: After Trump Meeting Schumer Says 'Number of Disagreements' Remain

After an afternoon meeting at the White House, and with a shutdown more likely with each hour that passes, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that he and President Donald Trump made "some progress" but that "a number of disagreements" remain.

"We had a long and detailed meeting, we discussed all of the major outstanding issues, we made some progress, but we still have a good number of disagreements," he said in a short statement to reporters as he left the White House. "The discussions will continue."

With both parties doing their best to blame the other if a shutdown does result from failed negotiations, a new poll out Friday afternoon shows that 48 percent of people will hold the Republicans responsible for a shutdown, while just 28 percent would blame the Democrats. According to the Washington Post-ABC survey, 18 percent will blame both parties equally.