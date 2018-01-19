Shutdown Update: After Trump Meeting Schumer Says 'Number of Disagreements' Remain

Published on
by

Shutdown Update: After Trump Meeting Schumer Says 'Number of Disagreements' Remain

No deal, but "some progress," says Senate Minority Leader after White House meeting

by
0 Comments

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attend the congressional Gold Medal ceremony for former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole at the U.S. Capitol January 17, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Photo: Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images)

After an afternoon meeting at the White House, and with a shutdown more likely with each hour that passes, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that he and President Donald Trump made "some progress" but that "a number of disagreements" remain.

"We had a long and detailed meeting, we discussed all of the major outstanding issues, we made some progress, but we still have a good number of disagreements," he said in a short statement to reporters as he left the White House. "The discussions will continue."

Watch:

With both parties doing their best to blame the other if a shutdown does result from failed negotiations, a new poll out Friday afternoon shows that 48 percent of people will hold the Republicans responsible for a shutdown, while just 28 percent would blame the Democrats. According to the Washington Post-ABC survey, 18 percent will blame both parties equally.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
US Senate, Donald Trump, US House, Immigration