In 'Blow to American Consumers,' Trump-Appointed Judge Sides With Trump on CFPB

"Who knows what deep damage Mulvaney will do until the D.C. Circuit can right this wrong."

Supporters of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau hold signs as they gather in front of the agency November 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump has picked White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney as the acting director after former director Richard Cordray stepped down and named his chief of staff Leandra English as acting director, setting up a possible court battle over who will lead the agency. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A Trump-appointed federal judge delivered a "blow to American consumers" on Tuesday by denying Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) deputy director Leandra English's request for a temporary restraining order, which would have prevented Trump budget chief Mick Mulvaney from becoming the CFPB's acting director.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly's ruling effectively gives Mulvaney the authority to lead the CFPB, despite arguments from the agency's architects insisting that the law is "clearly" not on his side. English is reportedly weighing several options in response to Kelly's ruling, including an immediate appeal.

As Common Dreams reported, English filed suit on Sunday claiming that President Donald Trump's appointment of Mulvaney was "unlawful" and arguing that she is the "rightful acting director."

"Dodd-Frank is quite specific: It provides its own succession planning," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) argued shortly following Mulvaney's appointment. "There is no vacancy for President Trump to fill."

The judge's ruling sparked immediate outrage on social media, as consumer advocates and analysts highlighted Mulvaney's expressed desire to do away with the agency he will (for now, at least) be tasked with running.

