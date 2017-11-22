3 Steps to Take Before Thanksgiving to Stop the #TrumpTaxScam

As Senate Republicans make a speedy push to get their tax bill to a vote, the team behind the Indivisible Guide offered opponents of the proposal three concrete actions to take before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The suggestions, put forth in a series of tweets Wednesday morning, include calling senators' offices, reading up on the "tax scam" to be better armed to talk to family about the plan, and finding a local event to take part in the day of action scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27:

Three things you can do to stop the #TrumpTaxScam before you head out for Thanksgiving break:



1️⃣ Use our toll-free line to call your Senators now (many offices will be open for a half-day today)! 1-855-980-2350 — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) November 22, 2017

2️⃣ Read our blog on how to talk to your family and friends about the tax bill when politics inevitably come at the dinner table: https://t.co/Jpi4LKH9ne — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) November 22, 2017

3️⃣ Find a National Day of Action event in your area on Monday 11/27: https://t.co/U4RRUYH0jM



Can't find one? Host your own! https://t.co/oVfozDRmre — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) November 22, 2017

An analysis out this week by Americans for Tax Fairness outlined "13 terrible things" about the Senate proposal, including that it gives most of the tax cuts to the richest 1percent and effectively makes seniors pay for tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy.

Despite numerous such analyses—which counter Republican claims—the Senate bill got a "boost" on Tuesday after Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) announced she supported her party's effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate.

"The mandate repeal now appears much more likely to stay in the bill, where it helps offset more than $300 billion in additional tax cuts," Bloomberg reports. "It's also crucial to President Donald Trump's goal of making corporate tax cuts permanent under the Senate's budget rules."

—Our RevolutionAccording to Josh Bivens, director of research at the Economic Policy Institute, "The reason to oppose the latest round of Republican tax cuts is that they're simply unfair and stupid and solve no economic problem facing typical American families. That should be more than enough."

Indivisible is far from alone in issuing a call to supporters to turn up the heat on lawmakers to stop the GOP tax plan.

In an email to supporters sent Wednesday morning, Our Revolution also urged people to call their senators to "stop Republicans from passing this tax scam bill."

"We need to start over with a tax plan that provides relief to middle and working class families and ensures that corporations and top earners pay their fair share. We have the power to stop it, but only if we work together," the email states.

The full Senate will likely vote on the plan next week.