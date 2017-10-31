Amid Indictments and Tax Push, Polls Show Trump's Disapproval at All-Time High

Approval ratings for President Donald Trump hit a new low in Gallup's latest poll, with just 33 percent of respondents saying they approved of the president.

Sixty-two percent of those surveyed said they disapprove of the job Trump is doing. Former presidents Richard Nixon and George W. Bush are the only other presidents to have hit 33 percent in a Gallup poll—but their poll numbers plummeted to that level years into their presidencies while Trump has been in office less than a year.

The Gallup poll was taken over the weekend, just after Americans learned Friday that the first indictments in the Mueller investigation would be made on Monday. Previously, Gallup's last weekly average polling put Trump's approval rating at 36 percent, taken before the news regarding the indictments broke.

The president's numbers in NBC/Wall Street Journal's most recent poll, released on Sunday, are also historically low. Thirty-eight percent of respondents approved of Trump, who is the only president to hit that rating this early in his term.

The NBC poll shows drops in enthusiasm among the demographic groups that have been seen as Trump's base. Thirty-four percent of independents polled approved of the president, and 51 percent of white people without college degrees had favorable opinions of him—down from 58 percent just a month ago.

In addition to the indictments of Trump's campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and his associate Rick Gates, the latest poll numbers have been gathered as the White House has pushed the Republican tax plan, which is garnering the same low approval ratings that Trumpcare did over the summer. Despite Trump's insistence that working Americans will benefit from the tax plan, only 28 percent of people polled last week by Reuters/Ipsos approved of the proposal.