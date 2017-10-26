Call Congress Now, Say Progressives, To Stop GOP "Billionaire First" Budget

"By slashing tax rates for the wealthiest Americans and corporations while sticking the middle class with the bill, Speaker Ryan’s claim that they are doing it for the middle class is a bold faced lie." —Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.)Progressive forces are urging consituents from around the country to call their member of Congress on Thursday to urge against passage of the Republican's budget resolution—a proposal that would slash trillions from social programs like public education, housing, Medicare, and Medicaid in order to give the nation's corporations and ultra-wealthy a massive tax cut.

If passed, the budget resolution in the House will allow the GOP to pass tax legislation through a reconcilation, a process which will lower the vote requirement in the Senate to 51 votes as opposed to the usual threshold of 60.

Today, the House will vote on budget that cuts Medicaid by $1T & Medicare by $500B just to give the top 1% big tax cuts. CALL YOUR REP. NOW pic.twitter.com/MwKlPrkd96 — For Tax Fairness (@4TaxFairness) October 26, 2017

Backing the #NotOnePenny campaign, a coalition effort led by Americans for Tax Fairness and public interest groups, Democratic members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus released the following video deploring the GOP's budget which they call "a rigged plan that lowers taxes for the billionaires and wealthy corporations on the backs of the middle class":

"The Republican tax plan is a ‘'Billionaires First' tax plan and there is no way around it. By slashing tax rates for the wealthiest Americans and corporations while sticking the middle class with the bill, Speaker Ryan’s claim that they are doing it for the middle class is a bold faced lie," said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), co-chair of the CPC, in a statement Wednesday.