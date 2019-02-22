"Out Here Because I Love Teaching”: The Oakland Teachers Strike, In Photos

Thousands of teachers in Oakland, California, went on strike this morning—the latest in a series of increasingly militant work stoppages by educators across the country.

In January, teachers in Los Angeles, California, won a historic strike, securing smaller class sizes, a nurse in every school, a reduction in standardized testing, a 6 percent pay raise for teachers and a plan for the School Board to vote to call on the state to cap charter school growth.

The teachers union in Denver, Colorado, won its first strike in 25 years last week, while educators in West Virginia walked out earlier this week, halting proposed legislation that would have allowed tax dollars to pay for private-school tuition.

Today, the 3,000-member Oakland Education Association (OEA) is on strike after 95 percent of its members voted on February 4 to authorize the work stoppage. The union says it has picket lines up at all 86 educational campuses in Oakland.

The Oakland teachers strike is as much about defending public education as it is about teacher pay.

United under the slogan, “Fighting for the schools our students deserve,” the union is calling for smaller class sizes, more support services for students (nurses, counselors and librarians), and an end to neighborhood school closures.

Currently, 24 Oakland public schools are slated for closure, the majority of them in poor and working-class communities of color.

The school closures are directly related to the rise in charter schools. According to a report by In the Public Interest, charter schools in Oakland are currently costing the district $57 million dollars per year.

The union is also calling for a living wage for teachers who are increasingly being priced out of Oakland. According to a recent op ed by the union’s president, Keith Brown, a starting teacher would have to spend 60 percent of their salary to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Oakland. Unsurprisingly, the district is losing 500 teachers per year, leaving a 24 percent vacancy rate in teaching positions in the district.

The strike has received strong support from families and students in the school district.

Parents, congregations and community organizations have been organizing “Strike Schools” that provide a safe space for children to go during the day—without crossing a picket line. This expands the options for parents who cannot afford to stay home from work to watch their children.

One congregation in Oakland, Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, had pledged to take in up to 250 students per day, feeding them free lunch and snacks. Pastor Anthony Jenkins called on other places of worship to do likewise.

Meanwhile, “Bread for Ed” campaign, co-sponsored by the OEA, has already raised $46,000 in funds to feed low-income students during the strike who normally receive subsidized meals at school.

Student support for the strike is also high, as students have organized various walk-outs and marches in Oakland this month to support the teachers’ demands.

Here are some of the faces and voices of teachers, parents, and students from today’s picket lines.