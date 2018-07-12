I Yearn for a Society in Which Civility Rules, But These Are Not Civil Times

Flash forward to 2018 and a time when the idea of civility is being debated against the backdrop of the American republic’s destruction. People who side with the resistance have been confronting members of the Trump administration, Republican members of Congress and their more public supporters in restaurants, coffee shops and bookstores.
In the past few weeks, these encounters with Miller, now ex-EPA chief Scott Pruitt, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Steve Bannon and others have become more widespread with the Trump White House’s brutal separation of children from families trying to cross the Mexican border into the United States. You’ll recall that this all began the night press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and companions were asked to leave a suburban Virginia restaurant called The Red Hen, where presumably the eggs dished up are more cage-free than the little ones being held in ICE and Border Patrol detention centers.
The request was made by the restaurant’s owner, who did so after taking a vote of her staff. It was done politely without a fuss or an all points bulletin to the press. She even comped the offending party’s cheese plates.
Except that Huckabee Sanders chose to make it a big deal, using her official White House Twitter feed to spread word of the incident, and then President You-Know-Who fired his Magic Twitter Destructo gun at it, which led members of the GOP to commence hysterically bellowing like elephants in a circus fire. They’ve been joined by some media members, especially in Washington, who have primly tut-tutted at those who would dare confront the powerful with their sins.
If that means a Trump acolyte or two or three get snubbed and rebuked at Starbucks, so be it. Cue the tiny violin. We have work to do.
