Conservatives Are Fighting to Roll Back Abortion Rights. And They're Winning

When the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a challenge to a strict Arkansas abortion law last month, it effectively made Arkansas the first state in the country to ban medication abortion. As a result, anyone seeking an abortion in Arkansas now has to travel out of state or to Little Rock, where the state’s only surgical abortion provider is located. (Surgical abortion is still legal.)

There is no medical or health reason for this ban on medication abortion. Approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2000, non-invasive medication abortion is safe by all measures — safer than Tylenol and Viagra, even. That’s why many women chose it over surgical abortion, which is already one of the safest medical procedures.

The new law requires medication abortion providers to contract with a second doctor who holds hospital admitting privileges. It is nearly identical to a restriction passed in 2013 in my home state of Texas, which I’m sorry to say has one of the most abysmal records on reproductive rights and women’s health in the country. In 2016, the Supreme Court heard the case of Whole Woman’s Health vs. Hellerstedt and deemed the Texas law unconstitutional.

Abortion has been and will always be essential healthcare.

So what makes Arkansas different? The truth is that it’s not. We don’t know why the Supreme Court chose not to take the case challenging the Arkansas law, but the case is not over. It is back in the trial court, where Planned Parenthood is continuing to fight to have it blocked.

Arkansas is just the beginning. Conservative politicians, emboldened by the Trump administration, are attempting to roll back abortion rights in many states across the country.

Politicians in Missouri and Louisiana are pushing medically unnecessary restrictions that would make abortion much more difficult in those states. Mississippi and Louisiana have both passed 15-week abortion bans, the fate of which will be decided by the courts. And Iowa has passed one of the country’s most restrictive abortion bills into law, banning abortions after six weeks. (A judge has placed a temporary injunction on Iowa’s so-called “heartbeat law.”)