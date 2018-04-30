Joy Reid’s Defenders Praise Her Apology — But Ignore Her Apparent Cover-Up

Joy Reid has apologized for writing anti-LGBTQ posts on her old blog, but she still has not answered important questions about her honesty and journalistic integrity.

A weeklong saga surrounding her claims that The Reid Report, her now-defunct blog, was subject to a cyberattack culminated with the MSNBC host apologizing ― once again ― for previously espousing homophobic positions.

The host of “AM Joy” said on air Saturday that her opinions have evolved since writing “offensive” statements several years ago. She echoed an apology she delivered in December after screenshots surfaced of blog posts she wrote between 2007 and 2009 that accused a former Florida governor of being a closeted gay man.

Many of her most vocal supporters online have enthusiastically accepted her apologies, concluding ― and rightly so ― that people should be allowed to re-examine their beliefs over time.

What stands out, though, is the ease with which her supporters have accepted her hacking claims, ignoring monumental gaps in plausibility.

After screenshots appearing to capture dozens of her past homophobic blog posts were tweeted the previous week, Reid told Mediaite last Monday that she didn’t author the posts. According to her initial statement, “an unknown, external party accessed and manipulated material ... to include offensive and hateful references.” Reid said that the newly revealed content “seems to be part of an effort to taint my character with false information.”

“I can state unequivocally that it does not represent the original entries,” she said. “I hope that whoever corrupted the site recognizes the pain they have caused, not just to me, but to my family and communities that I care deeply about: LGBTQ, immigrants, people of color and other marginalized groups.” But the hacking claims fell apart under scrutiny from several media outlets. Documents and statements provided to HuffPost by Reid’s hired cybersecurity consultant, Jonathan Nichols, failed to prove Reid’s blog had been hacked or that the disputed posts were in fact fraudulent.

What’s more, these homophobic statements Reid has been accused of writing aren’t a major departure from what she’s already owned up to, nor are they far from the liberal blogging norms of the mid-2000s, as Richard Kim noted in The Nation .

Nichols also told HuffPost that the alleged posts captured in the recent batch of screenshots never existed on Reid’s blog. But HuffPost and other outlets found this simply wasn’t true. You can view the alleged posts in full here .

Many of Reid’s followers either cast doubt on reports calling into question the veracity of her hacking claims or pledged unwavering support even if the claims proved untrue.

Reid returned to her show this Saturday, after nearly a week of noticeable silence on her social media pages. She addressed the alleged hacking, saying her hired cybersecurity experts could not prove it happened, but that she doesn’t think she wrote the posts.