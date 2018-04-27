Mick Mulvaney Delivers the Chilling Truth

Bless your soul, Mick Mulvaney, for spelling out so clearly and succinctly the evil that drives Washington. As the former congressman and now interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau explained to bankers on Tuesday, "We had a hierarchy in my office in Congress. If you're a lobbyist who never gave us money, I didn't talk to you. If you're a lobbyist who gave us money, I might talk to you." Yes, Mulvaney would also meet his constituents from back home, whom he insists were at the top of the hierarchy.

The result is a political system among the most corrupt in the world, but with a twist of genius: the US Supreme Court has for all intents and purposes legalized the corruption and thereby put American democracy on a downward death spiral.

America is a pay-to-play political system. When the lobbyists pay up, they're at the table. And to be sure, the big boys now run the show. The result is a political system among the most corrupt in the world, but with a twist of genius: the US Supreme Court has for all intents and purposes legalized the corruption and thereby put American democracy on a downward death spiral. The system works like this.

America's business interests, upper classes and white population have long made it hard for the poor and working class to register to vote. In most other democracies, voter registration is not the responsibility of individual voters, but is more or less automatic. Unlike these other democracies, US elections are a game of voter turnout, not of substance.

And voter turnout efforts are based heavily on money -- big money -- to run ads on TV and other media, buy voter data, manage expensive targeting of households, and other big-ticket strategies. The 2016 federal election cycle saw at least $6.4 billion spent on federal campaigns, and that's not counting the anonymous corporate sums that are not reported.

Congressmen live and breathe for campaign funds, and also to avoid crossing the interests of powerful corporate lobbies that might fund a primary challenger. The result is that billionaires and powerful companies own and operate the US political system. The vulgarity of the US situation would shock Karl Marx, who famously described 19th century democracy as a system in which "the oppressed are allowed every few years to decide which particular representatives of the oppressing class are to represent and repress them."

Public policy in America has almost nothing to do with broad public opinion, a point that America's leading political scientists such as Benjamin Page and Martin Gilens have been making for years.