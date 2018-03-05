Louis Fantasia, a friend from college who works as a producer, director, writer and teacher in California, recently was quoted in the Los Angeles Times. Louis actually owns a gun (long story, but it involves a play he produced) and knows how to shoot it:
The "Pure Madness" of Our Vigilante President
Trump and the NRA leadership’s disdain for schools as “gun free zones”—as if the idea of an educational safe haven is somehow ludicrous—is equally abhorrent, like an arsonist cynically making fun of a flameproof building and simultaneously passing out lighter fluid to show how to make it burn.
HELP: Our Future in Doubt
