Let's Take Stock of all the Horrible Stuff Trump and the GOP Have Been Up to Lately

The problem with the Republican Party is that it's a loathsome institution whose entire leadership class is rotten to the bone.

In May, I took stock of one abysmal month of Republican governance. Now is a good time to revisit the subject, and round up the latest big-ticket items on the Republicans' list of horrors and atrocities.

The greatest ongoing instance of Republican moral bankruptcy is, of course, the Roy Moore Senate campaign. In 2016, 13 women credibly accused President Trump of having sexually harassed or assaulted them. Most Republicans initially distanced themselves, but quickly ginned up excuses to unite once more around him. Now in 2017 they are doing the exact same routine with a credibly accused molester of teenagers — a man whom locals describe as trawling local malls and a child custody court for underage girls to pick up, and whom eight women accuse of sexual harassment or assault when they were between 14 and 18 years old and he was a 30-something district attorney. Trump has re-endorsed Moore, and the Republican National Committee has moved back into the race.

We're in a place where ClickHole can do devastating political satire by simple and direct reference to current political events:

A Second Chance: This Amazing Organization Helps Disgraced Pedophiles Rebuild Their Lives By Getting Them Elected To Political Office https://t.co/b4yqpielNm pic.twitter.com/8Xr0bbvaQx — ClickHole (@ClickHole) December 5, 2017

Most rank-and-file Alabama Republicans, of course, simply refuse to believe the accusations. The right-wing propaganda firehose of Fox News and Breitbart has combined with Trump's endless smears of any non-reactionary media to create a near-impregnable barrier around the minds of the Republican base. A good many Alabama Republicans would be yelling "FAKE NEWS" if Roy Moore were bundling their own children into Jeffrey Epstein's jet before their very eyes.

And what is the point of defending these disgusting, ancient, be-wattled perverts? The Great Republican Tax Increase of 2017, undoubtedly the worst tax bill in American history — a huge cut in corporate and inheritance taxes, partially paid for by increasing taxes on a large swathe of everyone below the top 1 percent. It's pillaging the country to hand money to corporate shareholders and the idle rich.

