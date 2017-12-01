Schooling Chairman Pai On Net Neutrality 'Myths' vs. 'Facts'

Which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Since Pai first hinted at his intention to gut the open internet, he’s been roundly condemned by countless activists, small businesses, media makers and politicians — not to mention millions of commenters. Net Neutrality is the First Amendment of the internet, and the internet has shown up to defend it.

But it turns out Chairman Pai is too thin-skinned to take the heat. Instead of listening to Net Neutrality supporters and abandoning his overwhelmingly unpopular plan to repeal the rules, Pai’s office released an explainer to separate Net Neutrality “myths” from the “facts”.

There’s just one problem: All of Pai’s “myths” are real, and all of his “facts” are twisted.

At Free Press, we’re used to calling out Pai’s lies for what they are. So today on Twitter, that’s exactly what we did:

Chairman Pai just released a #NetNeutrality explainer that denigrates serious public concerns as "myths" & presents his own lies as "facts." Let's break down exactly why this is nonsense, shall we? #SaveNetNeutrality — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017

Pai starts by claiming the internet was free & open before we had #TitleII #NetNeutrality rules -- conveniently forgetting ISPs would violate open internet principles when it suited them: https://t.co/7iGcZVDvru pic.twitter.com/OMzVUXRFIH — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017

He insists that startups will be just fine without #NetNeutrality, even tho hundreds of startups rallied to oppose Pai's plan & preserve #TitleII: https://t.co/Zh1mNJHLXp and https://t.co/oQ4iI8wH1c pic.twitter.com/B2wnQ32fsy — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017

Once again Pai ignores the long history of ISPs violating #NetNeutrality. He argues transparency & public shame will save us from bad behavior. If public shame isn't enough to stop the @FCC, a public agency, why would it stop Comcast? pic.twitter.com/iC0yG5cD5a — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017

Pai is flat-out wrong on investment under #NetNeutrality. I've written about this before: https://t.co/uBRRQPng8X If you're tired of my ranting, @businessinsider also wrote this up today: https://t.co/f7yg8sy7jX pic.twitter.com/FtkBi3w6MB — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017

Unless Pai's enormous Reese's mug doubles as a crystal ball, there's no way for him to know what ISPs will do if #NetNeutrality rules are scrapped. They COULD charge premiums, and if they DO, his @FCC will have abdicated all responsibility to help you. pic.twitter.com/GbikvA2o9C — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017

Pai just wants to protect competition! Help the little guy! Except the little guys want real #NetNeutrality rules: https://t.co/a86F21AmrY and https://t.co/KeouT1vh4L pic.twitter.com/HplBHtPikF — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017

Yeesh, this one is messy. Under #TitleII #NetNeutrality rules, ISPs have already been rapidly deploying better/faster broadband: https://t.co/Bn5V07E9Xt And since when has giving monopoly ISPs more power led to cheaper prices for consumers? pic.twitter.com/lS9DnjrL4s — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017

Alas yes, that Portugal graphic isn't what you think it is: https://t.co/Kev0psFcd6 BUT he's lying about "curated services" -- mass market ISPs like Comcast currently can't offer such bundles. Pai's #NetNeutrality repeal would let them. pic.twitter.com/pLApXSesSH — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017

Innovation at the edge (anyone on the internet who isn't an ISP) has flourished under #TitleII: https://t.co/k7DWdfdXKl Also, ISPs have repeatedly told investors that #NetNeutrality rules haven't hurt them AT ALL: https://t.co/wkY8rSTrx2 pic.twitter.com/Kbk57rsHdA — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017

Nope again. Pai's GOP buddies are working hard to undermine the @FTC as well: https://t.co/AXZDUrDHQX This isn't about protecting #broadbandprivacy under "proper" authority, it's about ensuring NO authority. #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/N9EV78rAbF — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017

Let me say this again for the people in the back: Broadband deployment has flourished under #TitleII #NetNeutrality. That means better, faster networks. And if Pai actually cared about the digital divide, he wouldn't be gutting #Lifeline. pic.twitter.com/bIYX0cXP4e — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017

Who are you going to believe, a Trump-appointed chairman hellbent on destroying #NetNeutrality, or the FTC commissioner who testified before Congress that the FTC can't protect the open internet alone? @TMcSweenyFTC https://t.co/sEo3BCEYgd pic.twitter.com/v44vX12XLr — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017

This one's my favorite. "We don't care that you like #NetNeutrality & also don't like how you said it & also you're just a bunch of Russian bots." First of all, those bots? They're the only ones opposing #NetNeutrality: https://t.co/xVlOvIuL1U pic.twitter.com/Bh8EC6UpWM — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017

And if Pai is so worried about fake comments, why won't he cooperate w/ @AGSchneiderman's investigation? https://t.co/2d1b91Gt3o #NetNeutrality — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017

Last one, still no cigar. #NetNeutrality rules have been held up in court before & Pai is fudging the impact of the SCOTUS decision by suggesting they endorsed his anti-#TitleII stance. SCOTUS upheld agency discretion, not Pai's bogus plan. pic.twitter.com/KC8TWMszYZ — Dana Floberg (@dana_flo) November 28, 2017