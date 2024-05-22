The Student Protesters Are Reclaiming Pedagogy as Politics

Like others around the world, we’ve been watching as neoliberal and corporate-controlled universities repress, silence, and violate peaceful protesters who are answering calls of conscience. As educators working in our various locales to break free from the structural chains of assembly-line school systems, we’re moved to unequivocally condemn those who order and undertake the beating and arresting of students, faculty, and supporters.

These are the very actions, as well as turning staff against the communities they serve and keeping students from reaching their beds, food, and medications—making campuses “unsafe” and not, as administrators claim, peaceful campus teach-ins and sit-ins.

We applaud and support students and others who are risking vilification, attacks by police and by right-wing extremists, arrest, and expulsion from their universities in defense of human rights and a swift end to the genocidal assault on Palestinians.

What kind of schooling violently subjugates those who lawfully express peace-oriented dissent?

We’re encouraged by this growing movement, which reveals an awakening among students of anti-colonial awareness and worldwide solidarity. On the other hand, the horrific repressive reactions of their institutions starkly reveal the oligarchic infrastructure on which Western formal education is built.

Let’s Reflect on the Purpose of Education What is this modeling of violence in their own lives impressing on students? Such imperialist brutality is amplified to a much greater degree on the people whose lives and freedom they’re upholding. What is education for, if it silences discourse on justice, freedom, and equity? What kind of schooling violently subjugates those who lawfully express peace-oriented dissent ? Universities should be spaces for intellectual and compassionate debate. Yet we are witnessing extensive censorship, abuse of power, the squelching of critical thinking, student suspensions , and arrests and firing of faculty members who support peaceful protest. They are also creating new ways of learning toward emancipation from the stifling systems by which most people on Earth have been subjugated. At a time of numerous crises for humans and other species, young people are already living under great stress . Those occupying campuses are learning by doing a pedagogy of unconditional solidarity, self-organization, social justice, peacebuilding, and ecology. They are not only occupying physical spaces on their campuses and interrupting universities’ business-as-usual exploitations. They are also creating new ways of learning toward emancipation from the stifling systems by which most people on Earth have been subjugated. We fervently hope they build on their burgeoning collective transformational power and do not allow distractions to diminish it or the duplicitous to co-opt it. The brutality of a police state, and that of nuclear-armed nations run by cowardly thugs trying to annihilate an entire people, are anathema to the safe nurturing required for healthy learning environments. Thus, we condemn the complicity of such college presidents as those of Germany’s Berlin Free University , several Swiss universities , and New York’s Columbia University , who engaged armed police to attack their students; of the administrators of University of California, Los Angeles, who turned their backs as violent right-wing marauders ambushed a peaceful encampment of Palestinian-liberation supporters, and then had them arrested; of the University of Texas Austin, who called their students “ outside agitators ” to justify brutalizing and arresting them; of New York University, who silenced poets decrying violence; of the University of Toronto, who have snidely dismissed student demands ; and scores of equally gutless college leaders (and even some faculty members).

Let’s Not Be Distracted “All Eyes on Rafah!” the students are chanting. They know we must not be distracted by what is happening in our cities. We must still keep the focus on the million-plus Palestinian men, women, and children whose last refuge—the southern city of Rafah , where Israel orderedthem to flee to—is now being stormed by tanks, bulldozers, and airstrikes even as they are being starved . Furthermore, let us be reminded that every single university in Gaza has been deliberately targeted and demolished, as have almost all Palestinian libraries and archives. Gaza’s 625,000 K-12 pupils and their 22,500 teachers have been unable to attend classes for over seven months. More than 345 schools in Gaza have been destroyed or heavily damaged, with hundreds of teachers and thousands of students slaughtered. Among those, many were run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. This is now known, starkly, as “ educide .” The Geneva-based human rights watchdog Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor writes that the “Israeli army has targeted academic, scientific, and intellectual figures in the [Gaza] Strip in deliberate and specific air raids on their homes.” Israeli eradication of these cultural and historical institutions demonstrates its intention of making Gaza uninhabitable . Targeting such artifacts is not only “a serious breach of international humanitarian law and a war crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, but [also] falls under the purview of the crime of genocide.” This is a war on the Palestinian people. Such crimes should have university administrators shouting in parliaments and legislatures at the top of their lungs. Instead, they quell pro-human rights, anti-war, anti-genocidal cries of students and other civilians. They enlist police to brutalize the very people they ostensibly are meant to “serve and protect,” emboldened by state-granted impunity. The sad fact is that such university officials, as much as any other powers, are contributing to the alarming curtailment of intellectual freedom and democratic process we’re witnessing in societies around the globe.

Let’s Not Be Coerced It’s up to us to make distinctions. Let’s resist the cultural misappropriation that institutions and mainstream media are conducting, hijacking the public narrative with false accusations of antisemitism. Nonviolent protest against Israel’s official military and other governments supporting these crimes is not an attack on the Jewish diaspora of peoples. Indeed, many of the most passionate and articulate individual and group leaders of pro-Palestinian liberation efforts are Jewish and/or Israeli themselves. We also need to abandon the corporate-controlled media insistence on calling the current “conflict” an “Israel-Hamas war” or a “war in Gaza.” This is a war on the Palestinian people. We recognize that long-term effort will be required from many people of heart and determination to ensure a sustainable future after the wretched horrors now underway. The state of Israel has for decades been perpetrating apartheid and genocide against them, not only via its current military bombardment but also by engaging in ecocide : poisoning or stealing water supplies, killing trees and farmland, and producing more greenhouse gases in just two months than a combined 20 other nations do in a year. The call for universities to divest their endowments from Israel should also be considered through a deeper analysis of both social justice and ecological lenses.