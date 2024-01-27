Why Expanding Loan Forgiveness Is Urgent

Recent financial disclosures showed that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is wrestling with hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans — like the 44 million Americans who are juggling burdensome student loan debt. To an extent, their fates lie in the hands of politicians and policymakers.

This comes as President Biden recently announced $5 billion in debt relief for 73,600 student loan borrowers. Yet, even adding in additional relief, this leaves millions of others burdened with repayments they cannot afford.

Many Americans, including myself, struggle with loans because of the high interest rates. This often happens because students must use their parents’ income and financial wherewithal to determine their interest rates — even when their parents are not contributing to the costs associated with their child attending college.

Shortly after the pause on federal student loan repayments was lifted post-pandemic, many people began to feel the financial pressure. Even for adults who are making payments on their student loans, the interest rates of 5.5% and 7% for graduate students remain regardless of the student's own financial history. This differentially impacts students who come from families living in poverty or with poor economic histories, and compounds generational poverty as they continue to bear the burden of those before them.

Although some parents are able to contribute to the cost of their child’s higher education, others must take out loans, such as parent PLUS loans.

Because the cost of attending college continues to increase across the U.S., the amount of money students borrow is also increasing. The average tuition and fees were higher in academic year 2021-22 than in 2010-11 for first-time, full-time undergraduate students at public and private nonprofit four-year institutions. Average tuition fees in 2021-22 were $9,700 for public institutions, 6% higher than in 2010-11. Tuition averaged $38,800 for private nonprofit institutions, about 14% higher than the $34,000 in 2010-11.

Those who take out parent PLUS loans are still met with high interest rates. This is particularly true for Black families who often turn to parent PLUS loans as a last resort because they have fewer financial resources and opportunities due to structural inequities.

A 2023 Pew Research Center study shows wealth is increasing for wealthy Americans while debt is increasing for everyday Americans, especially those from minoritized backgrounds.

Research shows the widening wealth gap has major implications for the futures of student loan borrowers. Having excess debt can hinder a person’s ability to purchase a home

To be sure, many would argue that forgiving student loans would not address the root cause of the high cost of higher education in the United States, and some do not support the idea of paying off other people's debts.

In addition to student loan forgiveness, policy makers, advocates, community leaders and higher education leaders can work to eradicate the need for student loans in the United States. This is possible by reducing the cost of higher education, increasing wages and job opportunities for college graduates, and creating tax and other incentives for people who have previously paid off their student loans.

There is no debate that education is pillar of American society, providing the foundation of a just society where everyone can thrive, reach their maximum potential, and lead fulfilling lives.

This country’s policies adversely impact those who can contribute to the nation’s economy. It is urgent to stop imposing unmanageable loans on those who choose education and to encourage those to seek higher education without fear of a significant debt burden, and one that perpetuates disparity.

It is time to bring the gavel down in favor of student loan debt forgiveness.

