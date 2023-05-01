The Idolatry of Gun Worship

In the aftermath of the horrific Nashville school shooting that took the lives of three adults and three little children, Tony Perkins president of the Family Research Council, refused to find fault in America’s obsession with guns. Instead, he posited prayer being the only solution to the crisis of mass shootings.

"We must return to the only lasting source of hope and freedom — the Lord Jesus Christ," Perkins said. “Nothing Washington is doing will matter until we acknowledge and address the moral decay and brokenness plaguing our culture."

Perkins isn’t wrong in connecting religion to gun violence. But, rather than a deeper embrace of his organization’s mission “to advance faith, family, and freedom in public policy and the culture from a biblical worldview,” what is needed is recognition of how some are distorting sacred scripture and religious traditions in such a way that it is fueling violence.

Addressing America’s gun violence crisis is a daunting and necessary task. An average of 43,375 people die each year by gun and it’s increasing rapidly. Between 2012 and 2021 the number of gun deaths increased by 39% with gun violence deaths now being the leading cause of death for children and teens.

What is tragic, deeply disturbing, and ultimately infuriating is the extent to which distortion of religion is contributing to this epidemic.

Christian nationalism is the belief that America is blessed by God to be a Christian nation, as it was founded, and that civic life and Christianity should be fused together. Connected to white supremacy, nativism, patriarchy, and the like, it envisions Jesus not as the humble Semitic man who turned the other cheek and washed his disciples’ feet, but a broad-shouldered, White man with thick biceps and a sword (or if one had been available at the time, an AR-15) at his hip.

What is tragic, deeply disturbing, and ultimately infuriating is the extent to which distortion of religion is contributing to this epidemic.

A February 2020 survey by The Flag and The Cross authors Gorski and Perry, asked a sample of people to respond to the statements: “The federal government should declare the United States a Christian nation,” and “The federal government should enact stricter gun laws.” They found two-thirds of the white Americans who strongly agreed with the first statement also disagreed with the second. Adding religion into the mix, a 2019-2021 survey by the same people found evangelical Christians to rank higher indicators of Christian nationalism. Analysis by political scientist Ryan Burge of data from the 2020 Cooperative Election Study found that two-thirds of white evangelicals own guns. This compares to one-quarter of mainline Protestants and Latter-day Saints, 17% of nonwhite evangelicals and atheists, 11% of Jews, and 9% of Muslims.

Aside from white militia groups and the extremists who led the January 6th insurrection, some gun manufacturers appear to be among the most out-front proponents of the connection between guns and Christian nationalism. They see their businesses as both patriotic and the fulfillment of a sacred religious duty.

About a week after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, TX that killed 19 children and two adults, Daniel Defense, the company that manufactured the particular AR-15-style weapon used by the shooter, tweeted the image of a young child holding an assault rifle with a quote from Proverbs: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Daniel Defense is not alone. Florida gun manufacturer Spike’s Tactical sells an AR-15 style rifle named “Crusader” with Psalm 144:1 inscribed on it and if that isn’t worrisome enough, in 2015, one of their spokespeople claimed that thanks to its “Pax Pacis, Bellum, & Deus Vult” settings, the weapon could not be used by “Muslim terrorists.“

An Interfaith effort, organized by the Fellowship of Reconciliation, is underway right now to declare Mother’s Day as a national day of prayer, mourning, repentance, and contemplation to solve the crisis of gun violence aided by Christian nationalism. Given the dangers of allowing guns to be regarded as sacred objects whose rights must be protected at all costs, we would be wise this May 14 to heed the words of Howards Zinn, that “one cannot be neutral on a moving train” and pray with our feet to end gun violence and overcome Christian nationalism.