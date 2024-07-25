What Kamala Harris Must Do to Win Working Class Voters

Can Kamala Harris reach blue collar workers?
There’s a way, but it won’t be easy.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will have to do what few Democrats have been willing to do—directly prevent corporations from laying off workers to finance stock buybacks.
Imagine if Kamala Harris said the following: “My administration will do all in its power to stop the needless mass layoffs that have plagued working people for over a generation.”
Right now, in Racine, Wisconsin, Case-New Holland (CNH), a global maker of agricultural equipment, is laying off 200 workers as part of a $150 million cost-reduction effort. That savings is helping to
finance the $652 million CNH has spent over the past year on stock buybacks.
The same goes in spades for the John Deere company, which is exporting 1,000 jobs from Illinois and Iowa to Mexico
to finance $12.2 billion in stock buybacks.
Are these stock buybacks adding new technologies needed to build better farm implements? Are they putting new AI programs into tractors to plow fields on their own? Do they help make workers more productive or enhance company sales? Not a chance.
Stock buybacks are stock manipulation. A company buying back its stock artificially boosts the stock price without creating new products or developing more efficient ways to produce old ones. It’s the same earnings, but more per share, driving up the share price, because the buybacks reduce the number of shares.
How do stock buybacks help a company? They don’t, but they sure help CNH executives, who are paid in stock incentives, and they surely enrich the Wall Street barons who cash in their shares to reap a quick profit.
But wait, isn’t stock manipulation illegal, akin to insider trading? Before 1982, stock buybacks were illegal—corporations could only use 2% of their profits to repurchase their own shares. But that year the Securities and Exchange Commission foolishly removed that restriction, and all hell broke loose. Corporations have ever since laid off workers to finance more and more stock buybacks. Today about 68% of all corporate profits go to stock buybacks. And since 1996, when the government started keeping track, more that 30 million workers have been subject to mass layoffs. (For all the gory details, please see
Wall Street’s War on Workers.)
What Can Kamala Harris Do for Case-New Holland Workers?
Not much, worries Richard Glowacki, a union official trying to deal with the CNH mass layoff. “President’s don’t dictate what companies do—except in wartime,” he said.
Technically, that’s true, but presidents have the bully pulpit, and they can use it to get the attention of CEOs who need to do business with the federal government.
That’s exactly what former President Donald Trump did to Carrier, the air conditioning giant, in 2017, when he pressured the company not to move 1,100 jobs to Mexico. (About 800 may have been saved, at a cost.)
Greg Hays, the CEO of Carrier’s parent company, United Technologies, made it clear why he gave in to the demand.
“I was born at night, but it wasn’t last night. I also know that about 10% of our revenue comes from the U.S. government.”
Hays understood the implicit power of the federal government, which purchases more than $700 billion a year in goods and services from private corporations. That power could be used more generally to protect the livelihoods of working people.
Imagine if Kamala Harris said the following:
My administration will do all in its power to stop the needless mass layoffs that have plagued working people for over a generation. Since 1996, more than 30 million workers have lost their jobs during a mass layoff. These devastating events are harming the health and economic well-being of our people and their communities. Many of these layoffs are economically unnecessary and are only intended to enrich CEOs and their Wall Street investors.
This must stop.
In our free enterprise system, corporations are free to expand and contract their workforces. But taxpayers are not obliged to reward those that lay off workers with federal contracts. Right now, more than $700 billion a year of taxpayer money goes to corporations for goods and services needed to provide for the public good and our common defense.
Worker tax payers have the right to demand that their money is used to protect jobs in corporations that receive these contracts.
Therefore, my administration will add a new clause to every federal contract valued at $10 million or more: “For the life of this contract, no compulsory layoffs.”
If a federal contractor wants to reduce the number of employees while under contract, it must be a voluntary layoff through which the employee willing accepts a negotiated buyout package and is not forced to do so.
The principle is simple and clear: Taxpayer money should not be used to lay off taxpayers. Taxpayer money should support job stability.
This may be a bridge too far for Kamala Harris and the Democrats. Corporations that do business with the federal government aren’t going to like it and will surely cry “socialism!” But if the Democrats don’t find a way to intervene to stop the needless mass layoffs that are happening right now, there’s a good chance and Trump/Vance might fill the void.
BTW, both John Deere and CNH are federal contractors.
Walking the picket line is good. So are infrastructure investments that create new jobs in the future. But nothing beats saving a worker’s job in the here and now. That really sends the most powerful message of all, that the Democrats are willing and able to fight for the working class.