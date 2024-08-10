To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Israeli attack on Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir al-Balah

Relatives of Palestinians, who lost their lives following the Israeli attack on Nuseirat refugee camp, mourn as the bodies are brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on August 10, 2024.

(Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

An Urgent Question for ICC Judges: When Will You Act on Israel's War Crimes?

If you don't act now, what is the point of having the ICC?

Editor's note: The following is based on a social media post on Saturday, August 10, 2024 following news of the latest bombing of a school-turned-shelter in Gaza by Israeli military forces.

Dear International Criminal Court judges,

It is now beyond dispute: Israel has set out systematically to eliminate every aspect of Palestinian life in Gaza. It is not just the 186,000 lives that the Lancet estimates to have been lost. It is more than that.

You have already witnessed:

1. The most intensive bombing of any densely populated urban area in living memory

2. The most deliberately targeted starvation of a population in post-WW2 history

3. The greatest number of journalists killed in any war worldwide

4. The largest number of UN staff killed in 10 months.

And that's not all: Israel attacks schools, universities, libraries, archives, cultural centres, heritage sites, mosques and churches. It assassinates professors and slaughters teachers, along with their students—often their entire families too. When will you act?

If you don't act now, what is the point of having the ICC?

If you don't act now, is there a smidgeon of an iota of a possibility that anyone will take the ICC seriously in the future?

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
