What We’re Getting Wrong In Our Misinformation Crisis

Our nation is in the midst of a misinformation crisis. False information spreads faster, wider and more ferociously than ever before, cultivating echo chambers that trap people in political siloes and fuel polarization. And with an incoming administration notorious for weaponizing misinformation and leveraging a surge in unregulated AI technology, this crisis is still in its infancy and certain to explode in just the next few years.

While there has been a range of early thinking on how best to navigate this epidemic, the prescribed solutions have focused almost exclusively on people’s ability to reason. Among other things, experts say we need to improve our critical thinking, write laws that prevent the spread of fake news online and teach people how to assess the credibility of news.

In essence, we are told that throwing correct information at misinformation is the solution. To be sure, these efforts are admirable – and will help to some extent. But they miss the core of the issue: many people aren’t seeking truth; some avoid it fastidiously. Many of us are not reading news or considering issues with the intention of finding facts; we are cherry-picking information that validates our perspectives.

So how do we overcome this fundamental aversion to truth-seeking and fact-finding?

The answer lies at least partly in human emotion. Misinformation is most effective when it provokes and then preys upon a strong emotional response; specifically, when it cultivates fear, anger, or hatred. Fear in particular, often drives people to adopt a closed and defensive crouch against perceived threats – or even novel perspectives.

Some of the most instrumental moments of progress have come through peaceful demonstrations because they trigger transformation in skeptical parties, instead of making them feel defensive.

Unscrupulous leaders and influencers know this quite well, so they promote falsehoods that elicit these emotions and obfuscate people’s search for real information.

The push to vaccinate people against COVID-19 offers a clear case study. Anti-vaccine voices created and the hijacked echo chambers to amplify a mountain of patently false claims and conspiracy theories about the safety of the shots. Millions of Americans latched onto these allegations and refused to get vaccinated.

In response, experts tried to counter with actual information about the safety of vaccines. But an abundance of research proves that facts and data alone often aren’t enough to break through to people in a very emotional state. As sociologist Paul Bramadat and his colleagues wrote in one analysis, assuming that vaccine-hesitant parents are driven by ignorance “will flounder because hesitancy is not a simple product of a cognitive error.”

Rather, part of the solution lies in deeper, more meaningful, and trusted personal connections. Prominent researcher François D. Boucher found that relationships with trusted pediatricians can make a significant difference in people’s willingness to get vaccinated. This trust can dispel fear and allow people to see and accept the truth.

In sum, empathy, shared understanding, and connection can provide a powerful defense against the forces of misinformation.

So, how do we move forward? It’s unrealistic to try to convince bad actors to tamp down their misinformation. But we can create communities that are more resistant to inflammatory falsehoods and hungry for new ideas and alternative, fact-based viewpoints.

It’s by no means a perfect science. And it will be slow progress. But it’s well worth it to create a better America.

First, principled policymakers, advocacy organizations, and activists should combat skepticism with kindness, empathy, and openness. While they can provide some information along the way, their initial and primary goal should be to create real, authentic connection. That can inform emotional responses and equip people to be more willing to seek truth.

Correct information does have a role to play in stopping misinformation. But we also have to create communities that inspire people to seek out the truth.

Faith leaders also have a responsibility to act. They are powerful community leaders deeply connected with people’s core values. They can use their pulpit to encourage people to think beyond their own political siloes, engage with fellow community members, and be open to new thinking.

Importantly, faith leaders can also remind people that the pursuit of truth is most effective through collaborative, nonviolent engagement. Some of the most instrumental moments of progress have come through peaceful demonstrations because they trigger transformation in skeptical parties, instead of making them feel defensive.

Finally, institutions of higher education need to play a crucial role in addressing our misinformation crisis. The best thinking in higher education no longer seeks to dispense isolated facts like candy from a PEZ dispenser. Higher education institutions are uniquely situated to teach people to be open to diverse perspectives so that critical engagement can then follow. People often emerge from these institutions with the tools to evaluate different viewpoints and with a relentless desire to seek truth.

As educators at a seminary informed by interreligious values of peace and justice, we’ve seen how powerful all three of these groups can be. We strive to train our students to engage with different perspectives with openness and kindness. They then go on to apply these skills as activists, faith leaders, educators, and more.

Ultimately, correct information does have a role to play in stopping misinformation. But we also have to create communities that inspire people to seek out the truth. With empathy and connection, we can make that happen.

