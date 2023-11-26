Free Imran Khan

When I interviewed Imran Khan in February 2023 he was facing multiple criminal charges after being deposed as prime minister of Pakistan. He had also recently survived an assassination attempt. Khan was blunt about his interpretation of events. “My government was removed through a conspiracy,” he told me.

Since then, information has come to light which seems to add credibility to his claim of a conspiracy, orchestrated by the U.S., which led to his removal. There is now considerable evidence that the United States orchestrated his removal for tactical reasons and later rewarded his usurpers for doing it.

Meanwhile, Khan has been the target of an endless campaign of judicial “prosecutions” by the U.S.-installed government. Many of these legal efforts have already been declared null and void in court, but this has not stopped the government from adding new ones.

Khan is now imprisoned after several arrests, some carried out extrajudicially, and after being convicted in a trial that the nation’s Supreme Court has ruled was conducted illegally.

Khan remains the most popular politician in his country, a nuclear power and the fifth most populous nation on Earth.

New information suggests that Khan was punished for defying a U.S. demand to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. The reputational harm to the U.S. is made even worse by the fact that Mr. Khan’s illegal trial concerned the release of information about U.S. interference in Pakistan’s democracy—an accusation denied by both Khan and the journalists involved.

Here are four reasons the United States should reverse itself, call for Mr. Khan’s release, and support his ability to run for office.

1. Democratic Principles The United States claims to be a leading voice for world democracy. Whatever one may think of that claim, democracy requires an open, fair, and democratic political process. The actions against Mr. Khan limit the choices available to voters, undermining U.S. claims to leadership in this area. That puts the U.S. in the ironic position of appearing to subvert one democracy in its self-described quest to defend another. Khan remains the most popular leader in Pakistan, while the government that is persecuting him is very unpopular.

2. Rule of Law Khan’s detention and trials are a clear abuse of the judicial system for political purposes.

3. Political Stability Cheating the Pakistani voters out of open and fair elections will lead to further chaos and instability in this populous and nuclear-armed country. It could also lead to more instability in the region. (Pakistan shares borders with Iran, China, and India.)

4. U.S. Strategic Interests American intervention in Pakistan’s affairs was widely resented even before these latest revelations. The current U.S.-backed government is highly unpopular, while Khan retains wide support. The U.S. role in Khan’s removal has intensified anti-American feeling.