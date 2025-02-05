A Counter Proposal to Trump's Ethnic Cleansing Plan for Gaza

After meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump repeated his assertion that “the Palestinians have no choice but to leave Gaza.” The utter destruction of buildings and infrastructure is almost incalculable.

Trump’s solution is to depopulate Gaza of Palestinians by sending them to Egypt and Jordan. This would be a continuation of the war crimes in the furtherance of the Israeli agenda of ethnic cleansing. Furthermore, the displacement of so many refugees would result in political instability in both countries and the festering of future conflicts with Israel.

Trump’s insights should be applied to a better, more just and longer lasting solution. If Gazans were to go anywhere during the reconstruction, it should be to the United States. We are the country most responsible for suppling the IDF with the means of blowing up Gaza. We should invite up to 2 million Palestinians giving them Green Cards and a road to citizenship or dual citizenship as is common among Israeli Americans.

We cannot ignore the human costs. We must be deeply committed to supporting the rebuilding of Gaza but also to the rebuilding of human infrastructure by enabling Gazans to live and reconstruct their lives.

Gazans should be welcomed to this country and provided free medical care, and education to make up for the loss of schools, universities and hospitals as a direct result of explosive armaments sent from the United States. They should receive access to employment, and credit to establish businesses given the destruction of Gaza’s commerce. Of course, the people of Gaza would be able to return to their homeland at any time of their choosing.

We must squarely face up to two issues. The first is the obligation by the United States and Israel to pay for the bulk of the cleanup and for the physical reconstruction of Gaza. The U.S. has spent nearly $20 billion on blowing up Gaza at an estimated cost of more than $400,000 for every Gazan killed.

I am certain the American President will lead the country to endorse this plan given his pragmatic insights regarding the scale of destruction and the required relocation of Palestinians. Furthermore, we will have ample human space to welcome Palestinians as the result of Trump’s vigorous program of ethnic cleansing of people currently residing within our borders.