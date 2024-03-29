Combating Russia's Gas Hub in Turkey to Defuse Bombs—Climate and Otherwise

A few years ago, there were multiple reports about the coming fossil fuel climate catastrophe-inducing "carbon bombs" that Russia was developing. Yet since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, it has become clear that these same Russian fossil fuel export projects are also the largest funding source for the real bombs and rockets that Russia rains upon Ukraine daily. It is essential to stop all of Russia's fossil fuel exports, not only to help the climate but to dry up Putin's war chest and help achieve peace in Ukraine. Thus, this article places it's focus on one of Russia's biggest export projects, the Russian gas hub in Turkey.



At the outset of 2024, reports surfaced of a forthcoming Russian gas hub in Turkey, signalling significant implications for both nations and the broader European landscape. This development, while crucial for Russia's geopolitical and economic strategies, raises alarming concerns for Ukraine and Europe, particularly amid ongoing Russian aggression, which would not be possible without profits made from liquefied natural gas (LNG) to sustain Putin's thirst for blood.

Russia's gas hub in Turkey must be stopped, and instead the world should be focusing on the necessary clean energy transition that will drive our future energy needs.

Turkey's strategic pursuit of establishing a gas hub aligns with its ambitions to become a pivotal energy player in bridging East and West. However, recent collaborations between Moscow and Ankara have sparked apprehensions, especially regarding potential implications for European energy security and Ukraine's ongoing conflict.

Recent offers from Moscow to assist Ankara in achieving this objective have sparked concerns in Ukraine and beyond. There have been suggestions that Russia might leverage Turkey to regain its lost market share in Europe, especially in light of Europe's intention to cease Russian gas imports by 2027.