Biden Can Still Stop the Flow of LNG Exports, Starting With Venture Global

While the U.S. bakes during a summer of record-breaking heat, President Joe Biden’s broken campaign promises to rein in fossil fuels are looking worse and worse. Biden still has a chance to reverse course and be the climate champion we need—but time is running short.



Here’s what should be at the top of Biden’s to-do list: putting an end to the surge of liquefied methane gas (LNG) exports flowing from the Gulf Coast. He can start by denying permits to Venture Global’s proposed CP2 terminal which are due for a decision later this year.

Introducing Venture Global Venture Global LNG is one such company that may be angling to leverage this moment of crisis into massive profits. Although most people have probably never heard of them, Venture Global is quickly becoming one of the biggest fossil fuel players in the U.S. The privately held company was founded by Robert Pender and Michael Sabel in 2013. Today, Venture Global operates Calcasieu Pass LNG (located near the outlet of Lake Calcasieu in Cameron Parish, Louisiana,) and is building Plaquemines LNG along the Mississippi River south of New Orleans. Calcasieu Pass has the capacity to liquefy and ship 12 million tonnes of LNG per year, and once it is built, Plaquemines could export 24 million tonnes per year. If approved and built, the CP2 project would be located next door to Calcasieu Pass and would add a capacity of 20 million tonnes per year. Also in the planning stage is the Delta LNG project, located along the Mississippi River. If all four projects are built, Venture Global could become the U.S.’s largest LNG exporter, shipping over 70 million tonnes overseas every year for decades to come. The key to financing export terminals is to sign 15-20 year gas purchase agreements, thereby guaranteeing cash flows big enough to cover debt payments. Venture Global is moving fast to sign contracts for CP2’s LNG to secure a financing deal. Recent agreements with Japan’s JERA and Germany’s SEFE bring the contracted total to nearly half of CP2’s full capacity.