Venezuela: International organizations condemn the high levels of violence and repression and demand that the authorities guarantee the right to protest and full respect for the rights to life, personal integrity and freedom

In the context of the post-electoral protests in Venezuela and the documented disproportionate use of force by Venezuelan security forces, we, the undersigned organizations, demand respect for and guarantee of the right to freedom of expression, assembly and peaceful protest. We call on the authorities to refrain from criminalizing protest and to comply fully with international standards and norms on the use of force.
The protests in Venezuela take place in a context following the presidential elections held last Sunday, July 28, 2024, whose transparency has been highly questioned by the international community. The Carter Center, one of the two international technical observation missions invited and accredited by the Venezuelan National Electoral Council itself, declared that “the 2024 presidential election in Venezuela did not meet international standards of electoral integrity and cannot be considered democratic”.
State authorities and public security forces must respect the right to protest, the protection of which is an essential element in democracies and a historical tool for claiming rights. It is also a way for citizens to participate in matters of public interest. Likewise, authorities must avoid the use of speeches that encourage and incite violence against people exercising their legitimate right to participate in peaceful demonstrations, as well as avoid stigmatization against civil society organizations.
After the elections and up to the publication of this statement, national organizations have registered at least 11 deaths and have identified the use of lethal weapons by alleged armed civilians linked to the security forces and possible public force. The undersigned organizations condemn the use of this weaponry and recall that in no case can lethal force be used to control demonstrations. According to international standards, the deprivation of the right to life in the context of the use of force by the State would be arbitrary and, in some cases, an extrajudicial execution. These facts must be investigated promptly, independently and impartially and with due diligence.
Thus, the pre-electoral and post-electoral context in Venezuela has been marked by repression and multiple human rights violations, including a serious pattern of politically motivated detentions, potentially unlawful killings, restrictions on freedom of the press, and internet shutdowns. We are particularly concerned about the hundreds of arbitrary detentions after July 28 documented by national organizations, which continue to receive information of new cases and carry out this documentation work in an extremely adverse context.
Furthermore, we are particularly alarmed by the criminalization of the protest and, in particular, by the statements made by Attorney General Tarek William Saab who informed the press that more than 749 people have been arrested in connection with the protests. They are being accused of “violent acts” and will be charged with crimes such as public instigation, obstruction of public roads, instigation to hatred, resistance to authority and, in the most serious cases, terrorism. In addition, they will be sentenced to imprisonment.
We recall that the State of Venezuela is obligated under Article 68 of its Constitution and international law to respect and protect, without discrimination, the rights of all demonstrators, as well as protest observers, bystanders and journalists. The use of force constitutes a violation of this obligation if it does not conform to international standards including the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, precaution, non-discrimination and accountability. Authorities in Venezuela have an obligation to de-escalate conflict, use non-violent means, use force in a progressive and differentiated manner, and respect the right to political participation through the electoral process.
Taking into account the internet outages documented in the electoral context, we recall that internet access is intimately related to the right to protest as it allows denouncing abuses, communicating in real time and organizing peacefully. Internet blockades affect freedom of expression and access to information, essential for democracy and pluralism. Restrictions on internet access during protest contexts are commonly used as a form of repression and control to limit the ability of the population to mobilize and exercise their rights freely inside and outside the digital space.
It is crucial that all persons be able to freely exercise their right to freedom of expression, assembly and association without fear for their physical integrity and life. Furthermore, Venezuelan authorities must ensure that no one is prosecuted or deprived of liberty for peacefully exercising their rights.
Finally, we call on the international community to demand respect for the civil and political rights of people in Venezuela. We also invite the international justice mechanisms to remain alert to possible serious human rights violations in the context of the protests that have been taking place since July 28 and to include the documentation of such international crimes in the ongoing international justice mechanisms such as the UN Fact-Finding Mission or the International Criminal Court.
"That Powell's Fed still refuses to lower interest rates—after Trump said that rates shouldn't be lowered before the election—raises questions about the central bank's independence," said one watchdog.
Inflation has cooled dramatically since the U.S. Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates in 2022, but the central bank announced Wednesday that it would keep rates pegged at a two-decade high for the 12th consecutive month, intensifying concerns that the chair of the powerful body is acting on political rather than economic reasoning.
The Revolving Door Project (RDP), an anti-corruption watchdog group, accused Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell of "trying to get Donald Trump elected," noting that the former president and 2024 GOP nominee warned Powell against cutting interest rates before the November contest—a message Republican lawmakers have echoed.
Trump originally nominated Powell to serve as the central bank chair, and President Joe Biden renominated him in 2021 despite significant pushback from progressives.
Jeff Hauser, RDP's executive director, said in a statement Wednesday that "while lower rates would provide much-needed economic relief to the American people, Powell has instead chosen to stick it to the people and give an electoral boost to Trump."
"That Powell's Fed still refuses to lower interest rates—after Trump said that rates shouldn't be lowered before the election—raises questions about the central bank's independence," said Hauser. "Whether the Fed keeps rates high or brings them down, one of two presidential candidates will benefit."
Following two days of meetings this week, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—the central bank's policy-setting group—issued a statement saying it "does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce" borrowing costs "until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%"—the Fed's arbitrary inflation target.
Powell delivered the same message during a press conference Wednesday, saying that "we're not quite at the point" of cutting rates while leaving open the possibility of a reduction at the FOMC's September meeting.
Kenny Stancil, a senior researcher at RDP, said that "the FOMC's decision to maintain high interest rates despite all evidence showing the need for an immediate cut doesn't preserve the Fed's independence or make Powell apolitical; it makes him a shill for the Republican Party's anti-worker, pro-Wall Street priorities."
"Refusing to follow the economic data and succumbing to political threats would be a subversion of your mandate."
Progressive economists also voiced frustration with the Fed's reluctance to slash rates in the face of recent data showing that inflation is continuing to cool. In June, inflation fell faster than expected to 3% compared to a year earlier.
"Delaying rate cuts to September leaves the door open for an economic slowdown and more misery for hard-working families," Rakeen Mabud, chief economist at the Groundwork Collaborative, said Wednesday. "The Fed's sky-high interest rates are causing more economic pain than the inflation it's trying to combat."
While the overall economy has remained strong despite the Fed's insistence on keeping rates elevated, some recent data has experts concerned that high borrowing costs are taking a growing toll on the labor market.
"The labor market remains strong by historical standards," Elise Gould of the Economic Policy Institute wrote earlier this week in response to fresh jobs figures, "but the recent softening in hires and unemployment is concerning."
"High interest rates are stifling the economy—the Fed should lower rates to allow the labor market to continue toward full employment," Gould added.
Democratic lawmakers issued a similar call ahead of the FOMC's gathering this week, reiterating concerns that high interest rates are worsening the U.S. housing crisis, hindering wage growth, and threatening to push the nation's economy into recession.
In a letter to Powell on Tuesday, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) wrote that "the economic data suggests that the federal funds rate should already be lower than it is now."
"A rate cut at your meeting this week would represent the polar opposite of a 'political' intervention," the Democratic senators wrote, pushing back against warnings from their Republican counterparts. "Indeed, given that the data appears to clearly justify cutting rates, the failure to do so would indicate that the Fed is giving in to bullying, and is putting political considerations ahead of its dual mandate to 'promote maximum employment and stable prices.'"
"One of the most widely-followed monetary policy guidelines suggests the rate should be cut by 150 basis points, to 4%, in July," the senators continued. "Refusing to follow the economic data and succumbing to political threats would be a subversion of your mandate. We urge you to make monetary policy in the interests of the American public, not a particular political party."
"This should be the beginning of the end of the Guantánamo Bay detention center," said one Amnesty International campaigner.
Forced into a legal corner due to the torture of men accused of planning the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, the Pentagon on Wednesday announced it has reached plea agreements with three top 9/11 suspects, who will spend the rest of their lives in prison and avoid execution.
The U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement that Brig. Gen. Susan Escallier, the convening authority for the legally dubious Guantánamo Bay military commissions, "has entered into pre-trial agreements" with alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Walid bin Attash, and Mustafa al-Hawsawi.
Although the Pentagon statement said that "the specific terms and conditions of the pretrial agreements are not available to the public at this time," The New York Timesreported that news of the deal was revealed in a recent letter from military prosecutors to relatives of 9/11 victims.
"In exchange for the removal of the death penalty as a possible punishment, these three accused have agreed to plead guilty to all of the charged offenses, including the murder of the 2,976 people listed in the charge sheet," the letter, which was signed by Rear Adm. Aaron C. Rugh, explained.
Responding to the news, the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR)—which has represented and advocated for Guantánamo detainees—said that "these plea agreements are a substantial step toward ending military commissions and the extralegal nightmare of Guantánamo."
"They were also inevitable because the 9/11 case was never going to be tried before a military commission," CCR continued. "The military commissions at Guantánamo have never provided justice or accountability for anyone. Rather, for the last two decades, they have provided a veneer of legal process that serves only to maintain the unacceptable status quo and cover up the torture and abuse of detainees."
"But as illustrated by the military commission cases of our clients David Hicks and Majid Khan, they have also been a way out of Guantánamo," the group added. "Ironic, because it is ultimately men like our clients Guled Duran and Sharqawi Al Hajj, who committed no offense and are approved for transfer, who remain in detention indefinitely. This has been a central, ugly truth of Guantánamo since it opened in January 2002."
The case against the plea deal trio and other 9/11 defendants—who have been imprisoned by the U.S. military for more than 20 years—was mired in pre-trial delays. Defense lawyers asserted that the defendants' torture in CIA "black sites" and at Guantánamo, and the government's subsequent cover-ups, invalidated prosecution evidence against them.
The five 9/11 defendants—the three who struck plea deals plus Ammar al-Baluchi and Ramzi bin al-Shib—were all captured in Pakistan in late 2002 and early 2003 before being turned over to the United States and transferred to CIA black sites, including the notorius "Salt Pit" outside Kabul, Afghanistan, where suspected militant Gul Rahman was tortured to death in November 2002. In 2006, the five were transferred to Guantánamo Bay.
All five men were tortured. Mohammed was waterboarded 183 times and subjected to other tortures approved under the George W. Bush administration's euphemistically named "enhanced interrogation" program. Al-Hawsawi suffered a shredded rectum resulting from sodomization during so-called "rectal hydration" and has had to manually reinsert parts of his anal cavity to defecate.
In 2012, Col. James L. Pohl, then the presiding military commission judge, prohibited all testimony related to the defendants' capture, imprisonment, and torture. According to a May 2016 court filing, Pohl conspired with military prosecutors to destroy evidence in Mohammed's case.
Over the years, numerous Guantánamo prosecutors resigned over what they called a corrupt military commission system designed to guarantee convictions. In 2008, former lead prosecutor Col. Morris Davis blasted the 9/11 trials as "rigged from the start," claiming he was told by a top Bush administration lawyer that acquittals were unacceptable. At least four other military prosecutors asked to be removed from the commissions over perceived unfairness.
This isn't the first time that U.S. torture has stymied military plans to prosecute 9/11 suspects.
In 2004, then-Guantánamo prosecutor Col. Stuart Crouch—whose Marine Corps buddy piloted one of the planes that was crashed into the World Trade Center on 9/11—refused to prosecute Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who allegedly helped organize the plane's hijacking, citing his torture.
Five years later, Susan J. Crawford, the top Bush administration official in charge of deciding which Guantánamo detainees to bring to trial, declared that the U.S. "tortured" Mohammed al-Qahtani, the alleged would-be 20th 9/11 hijacker, and blocked his prosecution.
More recently, in 2021, all but one member of the military jury convened to hear the case against Guantánamo detainee and alleged terrorist plotter Majid Khan recommended total clemency after the accused testified how he endured torture including rape, being hung from a ceiling beam, and being waterboarded while he was held at a CIA black site in Afghanistan.
Military prosecutors and defense lawyers had been in talks about a possible plea deal for the 9/11 suspects since at least last year. In recent years, people including U.S. Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), 9/11 survivors and victims' relatives, and Ted Olsen—the former Bush solicitor-general who once defended the indefinite detention and torture of Guantánamo prisoners—have called for plea agreements and the prison's closure. However, President Joe Biden reportedly balked at the idea of sparing the defendants' lives.
While many Republican U.S. lawmakers condemned Wednesday's plea agreements as a betrayal to relatives of 9/11 victims, rights groups called the deals a big step toward justice and closure.
"This is an incredibly welcome and long-overdue step," Yumna Rizvi, a senior policy analyst at the Center for Victims of Torture, said on social media. "The Biden administration can and should #CloseGuantanamo."
Daphne Eviatar, director of the Security with Human Rights program at Amnesty International USA, said in a statement: "This is welcome news. Finally, after more than 20 years, there will be some accountability for the 9/11 attacks, and justice for the victims and survivors of those horrific crimes. We are also pleased that there is finally an outcome for at least some of the accused, who were tortured and then languished in detention without trial for more than two decades."
"This should be the beginning of the end of the Guantánamo Bay detention center," she added. "We urge the Biden administration to release the remaining detainees who have not been charged with crimes, and close the facility once and for all."
There are 19 men still imprisoned without charge in Guantánamo. Sixteen have been cleared for release, some of them for many years.
One campaigner called the Energy Permitting Reform Act "a shameless attempt by Sen. Joe Manchin to line the pockets of his fossil fuel donors, sacrifice communities, and endanger our climate."
A bipartisan energy permitting reform bill introduced last week in the U.S. Senate—and described by one campaigner as "the biggest giveaway in decades to the fossil fuel industry"—advanced Wednesday in a key vote that came over the objections of hundreds of green groups.
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee passed the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024 in a 15-4 vote. Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) voted against advancing the bill.
The bill's co-sponsors, Sens. Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), claim the proposal will "strengthen American energy security by accelerating the permitting process for critical energy and mineral projects of all types in the United States."
Critical lawmakers and climate campaigners warn that "this proposal includes a litany of fossil fuel giveaways, undermining potential climate benefits that might be attained by bringing renewable energy sources to the grid more quickly," as Tyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen's Energy Program, said in a statement Wednesday.
Echoing warnings from last week, Slocum stressed that the bill "is nothing short of the first steps to implement the radical corporate giveaway agenda espoused in 'Project 2025,'" a sweeping far-right initiative led by the Heritage Foundation.
"That agenda essentially calls for automatic approvals of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports regardless of the impact on climate change, frontline communities suffering with environmental and health problems, and on prices for American families," he said. "The bill would also make it harder to build renewable energy on public lands, while making it easier to drill for oil and gas and to dump mining waste."
"Some Democrats who voted for the bill claim 'this is the best deal we can get,'" Slocum noted. "That is false. This legislation will only get worse if it advances to the floor and then heads to the GOP House. We call on Senate leadership to stop this misguided legislation."
Public Citizen was among the over 360 groups that sent a letter to senators on Tuesday urging them "to reject this proposal and instead, put forward real solutions to build a clean energy economy, and not pair those reforms with giveaways to the fossil fuel industry."
The letter has sections on LNG exports, the fossil fuel industry, federal mining law, and judicial review, emphasizing that the bill "guts bedrock environmental protections, endangers public health, opens up tens of millions of acres of public lands and hundreds of millions of acres of offshore waters to further oil and gas leasing, gives public lands to mining companies, and would defacto rubberstamp gas export projects that harm frontline communities and perpetuate the climate crisis."
Wyden was similarly critical in his comments to the committee on Wednesday. He acknowledged that the bill contains "useful provisions," specifically endorsing the transmission language, the encouragement of geothermal energy development, and the creation of the hardrock mining cleanup fund.
"If the bill contained these provisions alone, I'd give my support and recommend a parade down Main Street," Wyden said. "The big problem is the improvements in law I've just described are held hostage in this legislation to the outdated fossil fuel status quo that existed before our reforms of 2022 were enacted."
Two years ago, Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act—a watered-down but still historic climate package that only got through Congress because Manchin, then a Democrat, had a backroom deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to vote for it in exchange for passing permitting reforms.
Since then, climate-conscious campaigners and lawmakers have repeatedly blocked related proposals from Manchin, a longtime fossil fuel industry ally who leads the panel that voted Wednesday and is set to retire when this congressional session ends.
"The Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee should be ashamed that it voted to advance the Energy Permitting Reform Act, a blatant, dirty deal to fast-track fossil fuels at any cost," declared Allie Rosenbluth, United States program manager at Oil Change International. "This outrageous bill would unleash more oil and gas drilling on federal lands and waters and recklessly rush the review of proposed LNG export projects equivalent to the greenhouse gas pollution of 165 new coal plants."
Rosenbluth highlighted that "the International Energy Agency and scientists worldwide have made it clear: No new fossil fuel project is compatible with a livable future. The United States, already the world leader in oil and gas production and expansion, is failing miserably to meet its climate commitments."
"We thank Sens. Ron Wyden, Bernie Sanders, and Mazie Hirono for voting 'no' and voicing their strong opposition to the fossil fuel giveaways in this bill," she added. "This bill is a shameless attempt by Sen. Joe Manchin to line the pockets of his fossil fuel donors, sacrifice communities, and endanger our climate. We demand the Senate reject this disastrous proposal and commit to real action to protect frontline communities from the devastating impacts of fossil fuel development and the ongoing climate crisis."