The Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act Flies Through House Judiciary Committee With Key Bipartisan Support
This morning, the House Judiciary Committee passed the Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act, key legislation that closes the Data Broker Loophole and ensures Americans' private data is not sold to the federal government without a warrant.
In response to its passage, Demand Progress Senior Policy Counsel Sean Vitka issued the following statement:
"By passing the Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act, both Democrats and Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee just made clear that the Data Broker Loophole must and will be closed. This is a major step forward for privacy in the digital age, but among the most significant moments were statements from Chairman Jordan and Representative Lofgren that this will be included in legislation to make major reforms to FISA, which will be considered before the end of the year.
"Later this year, we're going to see the biggest fight over warrantless surveillance in generations. The vote today changed the course of this debate. We commend Representatives Jacobs, Jayapal, Lofgren, and Nadler, among others, for their leadership in this defining moment."
This news builds momentum following the House's unanimous vote last week in support of the Davidson-Jacobs amendment, which closes the Data Broker Loophole at the Department of Defense and its components, including the NSA, which have been caught buying sensitive location data from Muslim prayer and dating apps and buying location information in bulk.
In addition to the amendment vote last week, a bipartisan group of members demanded transparency about the government's purchase of sensitive information from data brokers during testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray, which he refused to provide. During today's hearing, Representative Lofgren revealed that the FBI had not followed up to answer her or other members' questions about the agency's warrantless purchase of data.
The vote today also precedes the end-of-the-year debate over potential reauthorization of Section 702, a massive warrantless surveillance authority that has been abused hundreds of thousands of times, including to search for information about protestors, Congressional donors, journalists, and even a sitting member of Congress.
Closing the Data Broker Loophole is one of — if not the most — bipartisan issue in Congress, and the American people overwhelmingly support requiring a warrant before government agencies can obtain this information from data brokers. A Harris Poll from the end of 2020 found "that 77% of Americans believe the government should get a warrant to buy the kind of detailed location information that is frequently purchased and sold on the commercial market by data brokers."
'Israel Is an Apartheid State': Progressives Explain Decision to Boycott Israeli President's Speech
"It's contradictory to claim to support human rights when you're arming the oppressors with billions of dollars of bullets and bombs," said Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush.
Jul 19, 2023
Two U.S. House progressives on Tuesday made clear that their decision to stand up against the violent apartheid policies of the Israeli government is not viewed as controversial by international human rights experts and that the facts are on their side, even as the vast majority of Democratic lawmakers joined Republicans in welcoming Israel's president to deliver a joint address to Congress.
Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the first Palestinian-American to be elected to Congress, was joined by Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) in explaining the position of several progressive lawmakers who boycotted President Isaac Herzog's speech on Wednesday.
"The facts are clear, and the international consensus is resounding—Israel is an apartheid state," said Tlaib and Bush. "To assert otherwise in the face of the colossal body of evidence and the consensus of the United Nations, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, B'Tselem—the largest human rights organization in Israel—and countless others is to deny this reality."
Herzog addressed Congress Wednesday morning, following numerous Israeli military raids on the West Bank refugee camp of Jenin, where dozens of Palestinians have been killed and wounded this year. At least 177 Palestinians have been killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) since the beginning of 2023, and the government has approved the construction of 13,000 illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.
"This is the government that we are protesting," said Bush and Tlaib.
As Congress prepared to welcome Herzog on Tuesday, Tlaib and Bush were among nine progressive members who voted against a resolution pledging that the U.S. "will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel" and claiming that the country "is not a racist or apartheid state."
The resolution was passed days after Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said at a conference that Israel is a "racist state."
"The Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy," she told activists gathered at a Netroots Nation in Chicago on Saturday.
Following backlash from Republicans and leaders of her own party, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Jayapal walked back her remarks a day later while maintaining that Israel's "extreme right-wing government... has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies."
"It's important to remember that South Africa's apartheid government also had bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress," said the lawmakers. "It is shameful to deliberately ignore—and even normalize—this racist and oppressive system of apartheid by welcoming President Herzog or any member of the Israeli government to address Congress. In solidarity with the Palestinian people and all those who have been harmed by the Israeli apartheid government and their policies, we will be boycotting President Herzog's joint address to Congress."
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) also boycotted Herzog's address, and were among the nine lawmakers who voted against Tuesday's resolution.
Jewish Voice for Peace Action noted ahead of the Israeli president's appearance that the progressive members' positions "are popular" outside of Capitol Hill.
A Gallup poll released earlier this year found for the first time that Democratic voters sympathize more with Palestinians than with the Israeli government, by a margin of 49% to 38%. More than 31% of American adults said they were sympathetic towards Palestinians' right to self-determination compared to just 12% a decade ago.
"When violence occurs at the hand of the state against marginalized communities anywhere, we speak up," said Bush and Tlaib. "We do not look the other way. Racism and oppression must not be tolerated in America or anywhere else in the world. We urge all members of Congress who stand for human rights for all to join us in boycotting apartheid."
Biden's New Merger Guidelines Aim to Roll Back Pro-Monopoly Policies of Reagan Era
"The new merger guidelines send a clear signal to corporate America: no more free passes on illegal mergers," said one advocate.
Jul 19, 2023
The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled fresh draft guidelines that advocates praised as a long-overdue update to merger policies established during the presidency of Ronald Reagan, who helped usher in the current era of corporate consolidation.
The Federal Trade Commission, which released the new guidelines alongside the Department of Justice, said the draft rules aim to "better reflect how the agencies determine a merger's effect on competition in the modern economy and evaluate proposed mergers under the law."
The guidelines will now undergo a 60-day public comment period. As summarized by the FTC, the 13 proposed merger guidelines are:
- Mergers should not significantly increase concentration in highly concentrated markets.
- Mergers should not eliminate substantial competition between firms.
- Mergers should not increase the risk of coordination.
- Mergers should not eliminate a potential entrant in a concentrated market.
- Mergers should not substantially lessen competition by creating a firm that controls products or services that its rivals may use to compete.
- Vertical mergers should not create market structures that foreclose competition.
- Mergers should not entrench or extend a dominant position.
- Mergers should not further a trend toward concentration.
- When a merger is part of a series of multiple acquisitions, the agencies may examine the whole series.
- When a merger involves a multi-sided platform, the agencies examine competition between platforms, on a platform, or to displace a platform.
- When a merger involves competing buyers, the agencies examine whether it may substantially lessen competition for workers or other sellers.
- When an acquisition involves partial ownership or minority interests, the agencies examine its impact on competition.
- Mergers should not otherwise substantially lessen competition or tend to create a monopoly.
"The new merger guidelines send a clear signal to corporate America: no more free passes on illegal mergers," said Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen. "By releasing the new guidelines, the FTC and DOJ are working to ensure that they can access the tools, available under longstanding law, to push back on one of the main forces behind corporate concentration: mergers."
The draft guidelines come as the FTC, led by Lina Khan, is using its authority to challenge mergers across the U.S. economy, from pharmaceuticals to tech. Late last week, a federal court rejected the FTC's last-ditch attempt to stop Microsoft from buying the video game company Activision Blizzard, a roughly $70 billion deal that critics say would harm consumers and strengthen Microsoft's already dominant market position.
Barry Lynn, executive director of the Open Markets Insititute, welcomed the new merger guidelines on Wednesday as "the first effort by U.S. law enforcers to rethink and restate the basic purposes and rules of competition since Reagan."
"Written 40 years ago by President Ronald Reagan and followed by both Democratic and Republican administrations ever since, the U.S. government's 1982 'merger guidelines' fundamentally changed the American economy and society by making it far easier for private corporations to concentrate economic power and control," said Lynn. "The 'consumer welfare' philosophy embedded in these guidelines upset fundamental balances in politics and business in all corners of the nation. The result today directly threatens the freedom and well-being of every American."
"This draft heralds a long overdue end to the dangerous and destructive approach of the last four decades."
Since the 1980s, corporate profits have surged as consolidation has accelerated—with deleterious consequences for workers and consumers. One estimate suggests that corporate concentration costs the median U.S. household $5,000 per year by driving down wages.
Critics argue that U.S. antitrust policy—still under the shadow of the Reagan-era guidelines after more than 40 years—is ill-equipped to curb the harmful trend of corporate concentration, pointing specifically to the so-called "consumer welfare standard" that took hold in the 1980s.
Under that standard, as the American Economic Liberties Project explains, "antitrust cases hinge on consumer prices and so-called 'efficiency' within businesses, rather than antitrust law's traditional role of protecting workers and small businesses from abusive or anti-competitive tactics by powerful firms."
Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project, applauded the FTC and Justice Department on Wednesday for issuing "an important update to merger enforcement to bring in all the new learning and evidence discovered by economists, business people, consumers, and scholars over the last fifteen years."
"Older models of economics and antitrust enforcement have not captured key merger harms and legal violations, failing to see problems with a host of mega-mergers like Google-DoubleClick, Live Nation-Ticketmaster, CVS-Caremark-Aetna, and American-U.S. Airways," said Stoller. "These mistakes have suppressed worker pay, embrittled our supply chains, and undermined industrial policy."
Stacy Mitchell, co-executive director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, welcomed the Biden administration's effort to unravel Reagan-era merger guidelines.
"The 1982 guidelines, which were embraced by subsequent Democratic and Republican administrations, ushered in waves of consolidation that have stripped Americans of their basic economic freedoms, left many industries brittle and weakened by a lack of competition, and imperiled our democracy by allowing a few corporations to assume an extraordinary degree of control over our lives and communities," said Mitchell.
"For these reasons, today's release of new draft guidelines by the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice is a moment to be welcomed by all Americans," Mitchell added. "This draft heralds a long overdue end to the dangerous and destructive approach of the last four decades."
'Time to Ground These Fat Cats': Markey Proposes Tax Hike on Private Jet Travel
"Billionaires and the ultra-wealthy are getting a bargain, paying less in taxes each year to fly private and contribute more pollution than millions of drivers combined on the roads below."
Jul 19, 2023
The bill, titled the Fueling Alternative Transportation With a Carbon Aviation Tax (FATCAT) Act, would add a $1.73-per-gallon surcharge to the current fuel tax for private jet travel, which is around $0.22 per gallon. Markey's new surcharge would amount to the equivalent of roughly $200 per metric ton of a private jet's carbon emissions, according to the senator's office.
Elon Musk, Tesla's billionaire CEO, is the most frequent private jet flyer in the U.S., helping produce more than 2,100 tons of carbon emissions last year while paying minimal taxes, according to IPS and the Patriotic Millionaires. The groups pointed to research showing that just 1% of the world's population is responsible for half of all aviation emissions.
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey announced legislation on Wednesday that would hike fuel taxes for private jet travel and transfer the revenue to a new federal fund aimed at bolstering clean public transportation and other climate initiatives.
The bill, titled the Fueling Alternative Transportation With a Carbon Aviation Tax (FATCAT) Act, would add a $1.73-per-gallon surcharge to the current fuel tax for private jet travel, which is around $0.22 per gallon. Markey's new surcharge would amount to the equivalent of roughly $200 per metric ton of a private jet's carbon emissions, according to the senator's office.
Private jet flights—a significantly more polluting form of travel than commercial flights or trains—surged during the coronavirus pandemic. One recent study by the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) and the Patriotic Millionaires estimated that private jets' planet-warming emissions jumped by more than 23% during the Covid-19 crisis.
Elon Musk, Tesla's billionaire CEO, is the most frequent private jet flyer in the U.S., helping produce more than 2,100 tons of carbon emissions last year while paying minimal taxes, according to IPS and the Patriotic Millionaires. The groups pointed to research showing that just 1% of the world's population is responsible for half of all aviation emissions.
"The 1 percent can't free ride on our environment and our infrastructure at a discount," Markey (D-Mass.) said in a statement. "Billionaires and the ultra-wealthy are getting a bargain, paying less in taxes each year to fly private and contribute more pollution than millions of drivers combined on the roads below. It's time to ground these fat cats and make them pay their fair share so that we can invest in building public transportation that communities across the country and our economy desperately need."
Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) introduced companion legislation in the House.
"Working families shouldn't subsidize the ultra-wealthy to fly private and destroy our environment," said Velázquez. "If billionaires want to travel on private jets, they should pay similar taxes to those flying commercial. It's time for the rich to pay for their pollution so we can fund environmental justice initiatives and affordable public transportation across the country."
Climate campaigners have been targeting private jets with growing frequency in recent years as research has more closely examined their impacts on the planet. The European group Transport & Environment found that private jets are five to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes and 50 times more polluting than trains.
In May, dozens of climate activists and scientists disrupted Europe's largest private jet sales fair to demand a total ban on the planes. IPS and the Patriotic Millionaires estimated that the median net worth of a full private jet owner is $190 million.
"Sales of private jets are skyrocketing, and with them the one percent's hugely unfair contribution to the climate crisis—while the most vulnerable people deal with the damage," Klara Maria Schenk of Greenpeace's Mobility for All campaign said during the May protest. "It is high time for politicians to put a stop to this unjust and excessive pollution and ban private jets."
This story has been updated with additional details about the bill.
