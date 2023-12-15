December, 15 2023, 08:56am EDT
Stevie O'Hanlon: press@sunrisemovement.org
Sunrise responds to Biden 45X tax credit announcement: “A step forward, but only a start”
Following the Biden administration’s announcement of uncapped 45X tax credits to support a green manufacturing revolution, Michele Weindling, Political Director of Sunrise Movement, released the following statement:
“It’s critical the Biden Administration unleash a WWII-scale mobilization of government to stop climate change and his decision to make 45X robust and uncapped is a step towards that. These are the kind of effective measures we need to see more of from the administration to build renewable energy at the scale science demands."
"However, President Biden must do so much more if he wants to be taken seriously by young voters. He is overseeing an explosion in oil and gas production that has resulted in the US producing more fossil fuels than ever before. He must reject new fossil fuel projects, starting with CP2, that poison communities and that will harm young people far into the future."
"Biden must make a choice. He can’t one day cave to fossil fuel millionaires and the next throw a bone to young people. That’s not how science works, and young voters know it."
Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.
Israeli Soldiers Violently Assault Palestinian Journalist Live on CNN
The head of the International Federation of Journalists condemned the "violent and aggressive" attack on Anadolu Agency's Mustafa Alkharouf.
Dec 15, 2023
News
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists' (CPJ)
latest count, at least 63 journalists and media workers have been killed in the occupied Palestinian territories, Israel, and Lebanon since early October, with Palestinian journalists making up the overwhelming majority of the death toll.
In response, Reporters Without Borders
denounced "these endless attacks on journalists who continue to report the news" and demanded "the protection of reporters."
Israeli soldiers on Friday brutally assaulted a Palestinian photojournalist as he tried to work in occupied East Jerusalem, violence that was broadcast live by CNN's Turkish affiliate.
Footage of the incident shows Israeli soldiers shoving, yelling at, and eventually battering Anadolu Agency's Mustafa Alkharouf, who was trying to cover the scene as Palestinians gathered near the Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray. The Netanyahu government has imposed tight restrictions on prayer at the Muslim holy site during Israel's bombardment and invasion of the Gaza Strip.
At one point in the footage, an Israeli soldier looks as though he is going to shoot the journalist with his assault rifle, but instead uses the gun to hit him in the face. Subsequently, a soldier throws Alkharouf on the ground while another kicks him repeatedly in the head and torso.
According toHaaretz journalist Nir Hasson, an Israeli officer asked Alkharouf and other journalists to leave a certain location and, when they attempted to comply, their path was blocked by another officer, who began assaulting Alkharouf. The Israeli soldiers also attacked cameraman Faiz Abu Ramila, who was accompanying Alkharouf.
Anthony Bellanger, secretary-general of the International Federation of Journalists, condemned the "violent and aggressive" assault and said he's trying to coordinate assistance for Alkharouf, who was hospitalized.
"I watched the video and Mustafa in particular was only doing his job and nothing else," Bellanger told Anadolu.
Alkharouf is one of dozens of journalists who have been attacked by Israeli forces since October 7. In late October, Reporters Without Borders filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court accusing Israeli forces of committing war crimes against Palestinian reporters.
"Israel does not want any journalists they cannot control and censor to witness their mass killing campaign in Gaza," The Intercept's Jeremy Scahill wrote Friday, "so they are systematically killing the Palestinian journalists who are the eyes and ears of the world, reporting from this Israeli-enforced killing cage."
"CPJ is also investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt, or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists' homes," the group says on its website.
On Friday, Al Jazeera journalists Wael al-Dahdouh and Samer Abu Daqqa were wounded in a reported Israeli strike on a school in Khan Younis, southern Gaza's largest city.
'This Genocide Must End Now': Jewish-Led Protests Demand Gaza Cease-Fire
"As the descendant of people who have survived pogroms, I know my ancestors would want me to do everything in my power to stop the U.S.-funded genocide unfolding in Gaza," said one activist.
Dec 15, 2023
News
In the nation's capital, demonstrators holding signs that read "Cease-Fire Now" and "Never Again for Anyone" and singing Hanukkah prayers shut down an overpass.
On the eighth night of Hanukkah, Jewish activists and allies took to the streets of eight U.S. cities on Thursday to demand an end to the bloodshed in Gaza, blocking traffic on bridges and highways in a show of opposition to the Biden administration's continued support for the Israeli military's atrocities.
"It is horrifying to watch the U.S. government fully fund the Israeli government's relentless bombing campaign and the destruction of the people of Gaza," said Sara Bollag of the Washington, D.C. chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), which helped organize the protests in Seattle; Philadelphia; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Minneapolis; and Atlanta.
"I am here, as the great-granddaughter of a victim of the Holocaust, doing everything in my power to stop another genocide unfolding before our eyes," Bollag added.
In the nation's capital, demonstrators holding signs that read "Cease-Fire Now" and "Never Again for Anyone" and singing Hanukkah prayers shut down an overpass.
In Chicago, more than a dozen Jewish demonstrators were arrested for obstructing the Washington Street bridge.
"As the descendant of people who have survived pogroms, I know my ancestors would want me to do everything in my power to stop the U.S.-funded genocide unfolding in Gaza," said Millie Hartenstein of JVP Chicago.
BREAKING NOW: Chicago Jews and allies are putting their bodies on the line to block the Washington Street bridge in the Loop. No business as usual. We are here on this last night of Hannukah to demand #CeaseFireNow. #NotInOurName. This genocide must end now. pic.twitter.com/tmTYB5k4mm
— JVP Chicago (@JVPChicago) December 15, 2023
The nationwide demonstrations came amid growing domestic and international outrage over the Biden administration's decision to keep arming the Israeli government and opposing global efforts to secure a lasting cease-fire as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza spirals out of control, leaving most of the territory's population without adequate food, clean water, humane living conditions, and sufficient medical treatment.
"Everywhere you look is congested with makeshift shelters. Everywhere you go, people are desperate, hungry, and terrified," Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said in a speech on Thursday. "People—and this is also something completely new—people are stopping aid trucks, taking the food, and eating it right away. This is how desperate and hungry they are. I witnessed this firsthand."
President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met with Israeli leaders on Thursday and reportedly urged them to "switch to more precise tactics in about three weeks" in an attempt to "communicate that American patience with widespread civilian deaths is running out." According to one human rights monitor, more than 90% of the people killed so far by Israel's latest aerial and ground assault on Gaza have been civilians.
A U.S. intelligence assessment reported by CNN on Wednesday found that nearly half of the munitions Israel has dropped on Gaza since October 7 have been so-called "dumb bombs," unguided weapons whose use in densely populated areas could violate international law.
The U.S. has provided Israel with both guided and unguided munitions, as well as artillery shells and other weaponry. Just last Friday, the State Department bypassed a congressional review process to push through the sale of 13,000 rounds of tank ammunition to Israel.
Earlier this week, top humanitarian aid leaders implored the U.S. government to urgently change its approach to halt Gaza's "apocalyptic free fall" and dozens of Biden administration staffers held a vigil outside the White House demanding an immediate cease-fire, the latest sign of mounting internal dissent.
"We have seen refugee camps, hospitals, schools, and entire neighborhoods bombed," Josh Paul, a former State Department official who resigned in October over the Biden administration's unconditional arms transfers to Israel, said during Thursday's vigil. "We have seen dead men, women, and children pulled from the rubble in their pajamas. We have seen harassment, humiliation, and degradation of many kinds. This is unacceptable."
'Huge': 1,600+ Institutions Holding $41 Trillion in Assets Have Now Divested From Fossil Fuels
The milestone, one campaigner said, should "give hope to folks that we are making an impact."
Dec 15, 2023
News
An earlier version of this story said that 16,000 institutions had divested. The correct number is 1,600 and it has been updated to reflect that.
More than 1,600 institutions like universities, pension funds, and governments that hold more than $40.6 trillion in assets have now divested from fossil fuels, the Global Fossil Fuel Divestment Movement announced Friday.
The announcement comes days after the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference wrapped with a call for "transitioning away from fossil fuels" but stopped short of agreeing to the stronger "phaseout" of oil, gas, and coal backed by climate advocates and frontline communities.
"This number is huge," Amy Gray, Stand.earth climate finance associate director and coordinator of the Climate Safe Pensions Network, told Common Dreams. To put it in perspective, $40.6 trillion is equal to a little less than half of global gross domestic product.
The scale of the divestments to date, said Gray, "should show and give hope to folks that we are making an impact and we are making a difference and changing things for the better, regardless of these elitist events where the everyday person and the folks in the Global South and other places are discounted."
A Decade of Divestment
Friday's update to the Global Fossil Fuel Divestment Commitments Database reflects around a decade of organizing, Gray said. Organizers at 350.org started tracking divestment commitments when Gray and current Stand.earth climate finance director Richard Brooks worked there. When the pair moved to launch a climate finance team at Stand.earth, they brought the database with them.
While the divestment movement has seen ups and downs over that decade, Gray said it had picked up momentum over the last five or six years. In less than two years, the number of institutions divesting jumped by 120, holding a combined $1.4 trillion in assets.
"We've definitely seen a massive increase in divestment commitments as the divestment movement has built itself out and gotten stronger," Gray said.
"This milestone follows years of attempted shareholder engagement, now a proven futile strategy, with fossil fuel corporations hell-bent on our destruction."
Notable victories in 2023 included PMT, the largest private pension in the Netherlands; New York University, the National Academy of Medicine, and the Church of England.
The Church of England divestment was especially notable, Gray said, because of the statement that accompanied it. The church emphasized that it had tried to engage with the oil and gas companies it was invested in and urged them to adopt policies in line with the Paris agreement, but the companies did not change.
"The decision to disinvest was not taken lightly," Alan Smith, first church estates commissioner, said at the time. "Soberingly, the energy majors have not listened to significant voices in the societies and markets they serve and are not moving quickly enough on the transition. If any of these energy companies come into alignment with our criteria in the future, we would reconsider our position. Indeed, that is something we would hope for."
Gray remembered thinking at the time that it was the best divestment statement she'd ever read.
"It was really powerful," she said.
The Church of England wasn't the only institution that thought it could persuade Big Oil to change its ways without divesting.
"This milestone follows years of attempted shareholder engagement, now a proven futile strategy, with fossil fuel corporations hell-bent on our destruction," Brooks said in a statement. "Instead of financing climate chaos-causing fossil fuels, violence, and extraction, financial institutions like big banks and pension funds must protect people and planet alike, cutting ties with fossil fuels and reinvesting in proven community-led climate-safe solutions."
People vs. Fossil Fuels
The success of the divestment movement has been driven by "people power, 100%," Gray said.
This includes larger organizations like Stand.earth or the Sierra Club and big-name activists like Bill McKibben or former New York Comptroller Tom Sanzillo, but ultimately comes down to smaller grassroots efforts.
"It's the little group in Wisconsin that's working on divesting their pension fund," Gray said. "It's a small group in the Bay Area who is pressuring Citi or one of the big banks, and it's the kids at the colleges."
"Oil companies are finding it increasingly difficult to raise financing amid rising ESG and sustainability concerns."
There's evidence that all this activism is making a difference for the industry. The "cost of capital" for funding new fossil fuel projects has risen steeply in the last decade, from 8% to 10% to around 20% as of 2021, according to Bloomberg.
During the same time, the cost for financing renewables has dropped from that same 8% to 10% to between 3% and 5%.
Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Will Hares laid the divergence at the feet of the push for environmental and social governance (ESG) in investing.
"Oil companies are finding it increasingly difficult to raise financing amid rising ESG and sustainability concerns, while banks are under pressure from their own investors to reduce or eliminate fossil-fuel financing," Hares said.
Gray also added that Indigenous-led movements such as the Wet'suwet'en struggle against the Coastal GasLink pipeline in Canada have had a material impact on the industry.
The pipeline's costs have more than doubled during that time from an estimated $6.6 billion to $14.5 billion, CBC News reported this month.
At the same time, divesting from fossil fuels is actually a financial win for pension funds and other institutions: A study released this year by the University of Waterloo found that six U.S. pension funds would actually be $21 billion richer today if they had quit fossil fuels 10 years ago.
The Next 1,600
In the context of a disappointing outcome at COP28, President Joe Biden's greenlighting of drilling projects, and the specter of a second Trump presidency, the success of the divestment movement offers hope that climate campaigners can shift the world away from fossil fuels without needing to rely on international agreements or national legislation.
"It's not necessary to enact the change we need to see," Gray said. "We can change these systems of oppression from within."
Looking ahead to 2024, Gray thinks there's a good chance that California will finally pass legislation to divest its two pension funds, CalPERS and CalSTRS, from fossil fuels. The two funds, the largest public pensions in the country, control a total of $685 billion, including more than $42 billion in fossil fuels.
"Even the person with the smallest amount of investments can get involved."
If California does pass the legislation, it will "cause a massive ripple effect," Gray said.
"If we're able to divest the two largest pension funds in the country, there's nothing we can't divest."
Another thing Gray expects to see is more coordination between the efforts to divest from both fossil fuels and the weapons industry, as more and more people react with shock watching U.S.-made and -funded arms devastating the people of Gaza.
"War is a climate issue," Gray said.
For people not yet involved in the divestment movement, Gray recommends signing up for email updates from Stand.earth or the Climate Safe Pensions Network and looking up local climate groups and going to a meeting.
"Even the person with the smallest amount of investments can get involved," Gray said. "Anybody can join the climate movement, and we're always ready to help folks take that step."
